Someone Got in a Gunfight With Police in the Lobby of a Trump Hotel in Florida at 1:30 a.m.

The entrance to the Trump National Doral Miami resort on May 18. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A 42-year-old man shouting “anti-Trump rhetoric” fired four shots shots into ceiling of a lobby at the Miami-area Trump National Doral resort hotel at 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning, police say. The man was shot by responding officers and was taken to a hospital while still conscious. A representative of the Miami-Dade Police said he is in stable condition.

Little is yet known about the man’s motives, but authorities seem to believe he fired shots in the lobby with the specific intent of luring police into a gunfight. He also draped a flag over the lobby’s counter at one point.

No bystanders were hurt; one officer sustained an injury to what varying reports describe as his arm or his wrist.