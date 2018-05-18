The Slatest

Someone Got in a Gunfight With Police in the Lobby of a Trump Hotel in Florida at 1:30 a.m.

By

A police car parked in front of a gatehouse entrance to a resort.
The entrance to the Trump National Doral Miami resort on May 18.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A 42-year-old man shouting “anti-Trump rhetoric” fired four shots shots into ceiling of a lobby at the Miami-area Trump National Doral resort hotel at 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning, police say. The man was shot by responding officers and was taken to a hospital while still conscious. A representative of the Miami-Dade Police said he is in stable condition.

Little is yet known about the man’s motives, but authorities seem to believe he fired shots in the lobby with the specific intent of luring police into a gunfight. He also draped a flag over the lobby’s counter at one point.

No bystanders were hurt; one officer sustained an injury to what varying reports describe as his arm or his wrist.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Carl Wilson

How Courtney Barnett Taught Me to Listen to the New Album From Courtney Barnett

Lena Wilson

Seth Meyers’ Brilliant Solution to Keeping Up With All the Crazy Trump News

Ben Mathis-Lilley

At Least Eight Dead in School Shooting Near Houston

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Someone Got in a Gunfight With Police in the Lobby of a Trump Hotel in Florida at 1:30 a.m.

Nick Greene

Major League Baseball Games Are Too Long Now. Here’s How to Make Them Even Longer.

Marissa Martinelli

Warner Bros. Shells Out $50 Million for the Movie Rights to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights

David R. Lurie

Why Michael Avenatti Might Be Compelled to Reveal His Source Even if It’s Against the Public Interest

Leslie Forde

Almost All Nannies Are Paid Under the Table. This Has to Stop.

E. Alex Jung

What’s Happening to “Queer Cinema” in the LGBT Film Boom?

Aymann Ismail and Jeffrey Bloomer

Why the Far Right Believes Every Muslim—Including Me—Is a Liar

Forrest Wickman, Sam Adams, and Marissa Martinelli

Is Deadpool 2 High on Its Own Supply? Three Critics Discuss.

Rachelle Hampton

Working Moms Don’t Deserve the Blame for Unfair Work Expectations

Most Read

Tina Fey Doesn’t Need David Letterman’s Approval

Lili Loofbourow

How Tucker Max Went From Chronicling His Drunken Sexual Conquests to Ghostwriting Tiffany Haddish’s Memoir

Laura Bennett

Michael Chabon, Stop Being the World’s Best Dad, You’re Killing Us

Daniel Oppenheimer and Mark Oppenheimer

One Month Before His Summit With Trump, Kim Jong-un Is the One Calling the Shots

Fred Kaplan

My Kid Wants Weekday Play Dates, but I Want to Restrict Them to Weekends. Who’s Right?

Nicole Cliffe

The Demand for Women-Only Co-Working Spaces Is High, and It’s About More Than #MeToo

Leigh Stringer