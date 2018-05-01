The Slatest

Trump’s Doctor Says Trump’s Bodyguard Metaphorically Raped Him

By

Former Trump bodyguard Keith Schiller.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Good news: It looks like we have located this week’s installment of The People Who Are Drawn to Donald Trump Are Definitely All Very Normal and Well-Grounded! (Last week’s featured a paternity dispute between two Trump ‘16 campaign staffers that somehow now involves a claim that the moon landing was a hoax.)

The characters in this week’s dumb soap opera are Donald Trump’s longtime personal physician, Harold Bornstein, and his former bodyguard, Keith Schiller. The background is that in February 2017 the New York Times printed an article about Bornstein in which he said that Trump takes the hair-growth drug Propecia. Apparently this upset the president, as one might imagine, though Bornstein’s disclosure to the Times might not have violated patient confidentiality laws given that Trump appears to have previously given Bornstein permission to make public statements about his health. Bornstein now tells NBC that two days after the Times piece was published, Schiller and another individual arrived at his office without warning to take Trump’s medical records:

In an exclusive interview in his Park Avenue office, Bornstein told NBC News that he felt “raped, frightened and sad” when Keith Schiller and another “large man” came to his office to collect the president’s records on the morning of Feb. 3, 2017. At the time, Schiller, who had long worked as Trump’s bodyguard, was serving as director of Oval Office operations at the White House.

(NBC notes that Schiller’s behavior might also have violated privacy laws if he did not have written permission from Trump to take the records. Bornstein says he wasn’t shown any such document.)

The 70-year-old Bornstein told NBC that he now wanted to discuss this metaphorical “rape” publicly as means of gloating that Ronny Jackson—the White House physician who took over Trump’s care as Bornstein fell out of favor—has been publicly embarrassed. “This is like a celebration for me,” he said.

Normal! Very normal.

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger. Follow the Slatest on Twitter.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

