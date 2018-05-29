Trump Continues Campaign to Discredit Mueller Probe, Saying it “Will Be Meddling” With Midterms

President Donald Trump marks Memorial Day with a speech at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 28, 2018. JIM WATSON/Getty Images

President Donald Trump woke up ready to tweet Tuesday and once again the commander in chief had special counsel Robert Mueller on the brain. And while it may seem like the president is sounding like a broken record these days, he did take one small—but significant—step forward in his attack against the special counsel, saying his team “will be meddling with the mid-term elections.”

Trump had previously insinuated that the ongoing investigation would have an effect on the midterms but this is the first time he has outright accused Mueller’s team of seeking to play a part in the midterms. He also explained why they would do such a thing, saying their desire to meddle in the election would increase “now that Republicans (stay tough!) are taking the lead in Polls.”

The 13 Angry Democrats (plus people who worked 8 years for Obama) working on the rigged Russia Witch Hunt, will be MEDDLING with the mid-term elections, especially now that Republicans (stay tough!) are taking the lead in Polls. There was no Collusion, except by the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018

The president wrote a series of tweets about the Mueller probe, including once again bringing the issue back to his 2016 rival. “Why aren’t the 13 Angry and heavily conflicted Democrats investigating the totally Crooked Campaign of totally Crooked Hillary Clinton,” Trump wrote. “It’s a Rigged Witch Hunt, that’s why! Ask them if they enjoyed her after election celebration!” He also dedicated a tweet to quoting Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway, expressing outrage at what the president has come to brand as “spygate.”

Why aren’t the 13 Angry and heavily conflicted Democrats investigating the totally Crooked Campaign of totally Crooked Hillary Clinton. It’s a Rigged Witch Hunt, that’s why! Ask them if they enjoyed her after election celebration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018

“This investigation involved far more surveillance than we ever had any idea about. It wasn’t just a wiretap against a campaign aide...it was secretly gathering information on the Trump Campaign...people call that Spying...this is unprecedented and scandalous.” Mollie Hemingway — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018

Then after three tweets about the issue, Trump said he has better things to do and suggested he may just leave that issue aside for now to focus his energy on other pressing issues, including “North Korea Nuclear, bad Trade Deals, VA Choice, the Economy, rebuilding the Military, and so much more.”

Sorry, I’ve got to start focusing my energy on North Korea Nuclear, bad Trade Deals, VA Choice, the Economy, rebuilding the Military, and so much more, and not on the Rigged Russia Witch Hunt that should be investigating Clinton/Russia/FBI/Justice/Obama/Comey/Lynch etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018

It seems highly unlikely though that this will somehow mark the end of the president’s tweets about the special counsel investigation. In part, because his public relations campaign is working. As the Washington Post’s Dan Balz pointed out a few days ago, Trump seems to be “making progress” in his apparent effort to “poison the reception to whatever Mueller’s findings turn out to be.” For now though, Trump’s “ongoing conflict with the Justice Department and his inflammatory tweets about the Mueller investigation have become so commonplace that it can be easy for people to forget how abnormal it all is.”