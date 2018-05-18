Trump Approved Ex-Con’s Moscow Development Plan a Month Before Telling Press He Wasn’t Sure He Even Knew the Guy

The since-renamed Trump Soho building in New York City that Donald Trump developed with Felix Sater. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On Thursday, BuzzFeed News published an entertaining and scoop-tastic piece about Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s extensive 2015-2016 efforts to launch a Trump Tower project in Moscow. Muellerheads should read it in full, but I’d like to talk about two lil’ sentences involving Mob-linked felon and frequent Trump Organization partner Felix Sater, who worked closely with Cohen on the Moscow push:

The following day, reporters for the Associated Press met with Trump on the campaign trail and asked him about Sater. “I’m not that familiar with him,” Trump replied.

That day was in December 2015, and here’s the relevant part of the AP story being referenced:

“Felix Sater, boy, I have to even think about it,” Trump said, referring questions about Sater to his staff. “I’m not that familiar with him.”

This denial was not particularly plausible at the time given that Trump had worked with Sater for years, including on the high-profile Trump Soho project in New York, and been photographed with him on multiple occasions. But it’s particularly egregious in light of two details in the BuzzFeed story that I don’t think have been reported elsewhere:

• Sater once worked out of a Trump Tower office three doors down from Trump’s. Lest you think that maybe Trump didn’t care who used the offices next to his, the spot was later taken over by Cohen, his personal lawyer.

• Trump signed a “letter of intent” making an initial commitment to the Moscow project that Sater had brokered on Oct. 28, 2015.

Felix Sater? Doesn’t ring a bell … not sure he’s a guy with any connection to me, Donald Trump. Definitely not someone who worked like fifty feet away from Donald Trump in something called “Trump Tower” as a “senior advisor to Donald Trump” and whose project Donald Trump personally approved 36 days ago. Nope—don’t think I’ve ever heard of him.

Come on!