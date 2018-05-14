Choking, Remixing, and Surviving Trump

Coming for your mental health. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Advice for chaos: Our Dahlia Lithwick won a big award and used her speech to talk about the struggle to stay sane while resisting normalization in our weird times. There’s a good parable, and you can read it here.

Doomed: Stephanie Bernhard reports that a new hotel in the Maldives, which costs big money to stay in, pays not even a little bit of lip service to the climate change–related issues that are drowning that nation.

Fizzlers: The Houston Rockets are supposed to be, in the parlance of sports commentators of years past, “chokers.” Jack Hamilton wonders if this will be the year the team puts that entire antiquated concept to rest.

“Garbage heap”: Arrested Development remixed its fourth season to please some disgruntled fans. Daniel Schroeder can’t believe how bad the results were.

For fun: Looks like Spike Lee’s got a good one coming.

