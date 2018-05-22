Accused South Carolina Murderers on the Run After Short Circuit Opened Their Jail Cell Doors

MorelSO/iStock

Two accused murderers are on the run after escaping from a South Carolina jail Saturday night when a short circuit in the jail’s electrical systems caused their cell doors to automatically open.

The two men, Tyshon Demontrea Johnson and Curtis Ray Green, are accused, respectively, of participating in a deadly armed robbery and killing a man in a botched car theft, according to the Charleston Post and Courier.

According to county administrator Harold Young, who spoke to reporters afterward, the escape went like this:

A control panel that regulated four cells experienced an electrical short, which then triggered a safety mechanism that’s meant to allow inmates out in case of a fire. That safety mechanism opened the four doors, and four inmates—also including an accused carjacker and another unnamed inmate—fell upon the one guard watching them. They beat him and, according to Young, “they got his mace and maced him in the face,” incapacitating him.

Then, to get through the locked doors between them and the outside, one of them simply mashed buttons on the malfunctioning control panel until the doors opened. Johnson, Green, and the accused carjacker grabbed sheets from their bedding to throw over the barbed-wire fence around the facility.

In the adjacent field, a new, more secure facility was under construction. A man escaped the current jail last June when a door didn’t lock, and in December, the budget was approved for a new jail to be built to replace the one built in 1967. The three inmates were able to seek cover in the construction area as they fled into the trees nearby.

One of the inmates, the accused carjacker, was caught the next day, possibly because a leg injured in the jump over the fence slowed him down, according to the Washington Post. That inmate’s father, who was accused of helping his son during his escape, is also now in jail.

The manhunt continued on Monday and Tuesday with no signs of Green or Johnson.