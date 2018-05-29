So Much for Cooling Tensions: Trump Moves Ahead With China Tariffs

Chinese flags and American flags are displayed in a company in Beijing on August 16, 2017. AFP Contributor/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s penchant for twist and turns in his relations with foreign powers was on full display Tuesday as the White House said it would move forward with punitive trade actions against China, mere days after it seemed like tensions had cooled between the world’s two largest economies.

By June 15, the administration will release a list of some $50 billion in Chinese imports affected, and the 25-percent tariffs will be imposed “shortly thereafter.” In addition, the White House also said it would move ahead with restrictions on Chinese investments while imposing stronger restrictions on export controls that is part of an effort to limit access to American technology. That marks quite the change from earlier this month, when Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that the White House was “putting the trade war on hold.”

The move will inevitably increase tensions ahead of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ arrival in Beijing later this week for talks on trade. Yet the back-and-forth on how to deal with China illustrates just how divided Trump’s advisers are on the best way to fulfill the president’s campaign promise to get tough on the rising economy.

“The latest signal from the White House sounds like the more hawkish wing of Trump’s trade team is trying to amplify its hard line,” notes Bloomberg. It is difficult not to read this latest move as a direct rebuke of Mnuchin and his confident statement earlier this month. “Mnuchin’s ‘trade war on hold’ comments look to have been repudiated this morning, and possibly his investment stance, too,” said Derek Scissors, a China analyst at American Enterprise Institute. “It may be the administration has shifted somewhat to appease the Congress on the lifting of the ZTE sanctions.”