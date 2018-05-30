Sarah Sanders Chokes Back Tears (and Gives Non-Answer) to Kid Who Asks About School Shootings

Benje Choucroun asks a question at the White House press briefing on May 30, 2018. Screenshot

A 13-year-old went to the White House briefing Wednesday and got a chance to ask Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The press secretary sounded like maybe she was expecting a softball— “Hopefully these aren’t as tough as bring-your-kid-to-work-day questions,” she said.

Sanders got nothing of the sort. Like a good student journalist, Benje Choucroun decided to use his few minutes in the spotlight to ask about an issue that is undoubtedly in the mind of his peers: school shootings.

“At my school, we recently had a lockdown drill,” Choucroun, a student at Marin Country Day School in California, said as he read from a piece of paper. “One thing that affects mine and others’ mental health is the worry that we or our friends could get shot at school.” Choucroun, who was in Washington to cover the White House Sports and Fitness Day for Time for Kids magazine, then asked his question, “Specifically, can you tell me what the administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?”

Sanders appeared to choke back tears when she seemed to understand the magnitude of a 13-year-old kid being scared to go to school. “I think that as a kid and certainly as a parent, there is nothing more terrifying than for a kid to go to school and not feel safe, so I’m sorry that you feel that way,” she said. But quickly after that, Sanders composed herself and was back in press secretary mode: “This administration takes it seriously and the school safety commission that the president convened is meeting this week, again, an official meeting, to discuss the best ways forward and how we can do every single thing within our power to protect kids within our schools and to make them feel safe and to make their parents feel good about dropping them off.”

And her voice shakes, sounding genuinely affected. But then her answer is, basically: we're having a meeting. https://t.co/9xlzcJfBzr — Amanda Katz (@katzish) May 30, 2018

At least Choucroun can feel proud he received the same kind of non-answer filled with platitudes that all White House reporters get.