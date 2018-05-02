The Slatest

We’ve Obtained* the Secret List of Conditions That Rudy Giuliani Has Set for Trump’s Mueller Interview

By

Rudy Giuliani points at Trump outside a fancy golf course clubhouse as Trump makes a funny squinty face.
The dynamic duo.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

﻿*This post is satire. The list is not real!

Rudy Giuliani, who for some reason is part of Donald Trump’s legal defense team despite not having been a full-time lawyer since 1993-ish, is going around making claims to reporters about what conditions Robert Mueller will have to meet in order to interview the president:

Slate, through reporting and bribery, has obtained the rest of the conditions, which we are printing below as a world exclusive.

Here they are:

1. Reminder that two hours is “only 90 minutes if you take out the commercials”

2. Trump gets one do-over

3. Mueller has to wear a hat. Any hat. Can be silly or serious

4. “Pics or GTFO”

5. Must take place in a golf cart

6. No funny business

7. [Just the phrase “No collusion!!!” written in red and underlined]

8. Questions have to be about Hillary

9. No trick questions

10. Twenty-first question allowed if it’s just a yes/no guess

11. First month/last month’s rent upfront

12. Purge Rules apply to crimes committed during interview

13. No girls allowed in the golf cart

14. Joint statement afterward praises Trump answers as “on time and under budget”

15. DOJ opens investigation into sharks. “Just sharks in general”

16. Mueller must agree to fire Mueller

Wow! Interesting stuff. Can’t wait to see how the special counsel responds!

Donald Trump Russia Election Meddling

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger. Follow the Slatest on Twitter.

Rebecca Onion

Manafort and the Ukraine, a Lynching Memorial, and a Critical Error

Mark Joseph Stern

We Now Know Precisely How the Koch Brothers and Leonard Leo Buy Special Favors

Rebecca Onion

Kanye’s Brand of “Freethinking” Has a Long, Awful History

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Lena Wilson

André Holland Faces Down Stephen King Scares in New Castle Rock Teaser

Marissa Martinelli

Michelle McNamara’s I’ll Be Gone in the Dark Is Getting the Docuseries Treatment

Joshua A. Geltzer

Even After Issuing a Correction, the Solicitor General Is Still Misleading the Supreme Court About the Muslim Ban

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Washington Bolsters Reputation as NFL’s Most Progressive Team by Launching “Hot or Not” Page for Its Own Cheerleaders

Jim Newell

West Virginia Republicans Hobble to the Finish Line

Aaron Mak

Cambridge Analytica, the Company at the Center of Facebook Data Privacy Scandal, Is Shutting Down

Yascha Mounk

How to Reach a Truce in the Culture War

Inkoo Kang

Tully May Be the Scariest, Most Real Movie About Motherhood Since The Babadook

My Daughter Isn't Out to Everyone. But Do I Have to Lie for Her?

Carvell Wallace

I Watched All of James Comey's Interviews. He's Telling the Truth.

William Saletan

Why We Need the New Lynching Memorial

Jamelle Bouie

Ashley Judd's Lawsuit Against Harvey Weinstein Is a Brilliant Gambit

Mark Joseph Stern

Watch Charlamagne tha God Interview Kanye West for Two Hours

Lena Wilson

The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in May

Sam Adams, Marissa Martinelli, and Lena Wilson