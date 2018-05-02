We’ve Obtained* the Secret List of Conditions That Rudy Giuliani Has Set for Trump’s Mueller Interview

The dynamic duo. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

﻿*This post is satire. The list is not real!

Rudy Giuliani, who for some reason is part of Donald Trump’s legal defense team despite not having been a full-time lawyer since 1993-ish, is going around making claims to reporters about what conditions Robert Mueller will have to meet in order to interview the president:

Rudy Giuliani tells @FoxNews acceptable parameters for a @realDonaldTrump interview: "2 hours" "Questions in advance" "relevant topics - meaning Russia - which may not be relevant any longer" and "the Comey firing". "The rest is tangential" — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 2, 2018

Slate, through reporting and bribery, has obtained the rest of the conditions, which we are printing below as a world exclusive.

Here they are:

1. Reminder that two hours is “only 90 minutes if you take out the commercials” 2. Trump gets one do-over 3. Mueller has to wear a hat. Any hat. Can be silly or serious 4. “Pics or GTFO” 5. Must take place in a golf cart 6. No funny business 7. [Just the phrase “No collusion!!!” written in red and underlined] 8. Questions have to be about Hillary 9. No trick questions 10. Twenty-first question allowed if it’s just a yes/no guess 11. First month/last month’s rent upfront 12. Purge Rules apply to crimes committed during interview 13. No girls allowed in the golf cart 14. Joint statement afterward praises Trump answers as “on time and under budget” 15. DOJ opens investigation into sharks. “Just sharks in general” 16. Mueller must agree to fire Mueller

Wow! Interesting stuff. Can’t wait to see how the special counsel responds!