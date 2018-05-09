Payment From Russian Subsidiary to Trump’s Lawyer Is Unrelated to Question of Whether Trump Has Ties to Russia, Giuliani Says

Rudy Giuliani at a conference in Washington, D.C. on May 5. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

In the past 24 hours, America learned that an investment firm called Columbus Nova paid $500,000 in 2017 to the same Michael Cohen-controlled shell company that had earlier paid $130,000 to alleged Donald Trump paramour Stormy Daniels. Columbus Nova’s biggest client is reportedly a similarly named Russian holding company called the Renova Group; while an attorney for Columbus Nova says it is wholly American-owned, a Renova Group website listed Columbus Nova as a subsidiary before being taken down. The Renova Group’s controlling owner, meanwhile, is a Russian billionaire named Viktor Vekselberg.

Donald Trump has not commented on any of this, but his legal adviser Rudy Giuliani has. Giuliani’s take is that the existence of a previously undisclosed Russia-related payment into the same bank account that Trump’s personal lawyer used to pay Trump’s alleged extramarital party friend is in no way germane to the question of whether Trump has inappropriate connections to Russia and, in fact, has nothing to do with Trump at all. Via Time magazine:

“[Trump] was good on it,” Giuliani said. “Nobody’s concerned about it. It doesn’t involve us.” … Giuliani believes the news helps Trump’s legal team because it feeds the impression that the investigations are moving far from Russian interference. “They are chasing rainbows,” Guiliani said. “This is yet another irrelevant thing that is made into a big thing.”

For the record, Columbus Nova says the payment to Cohen was appropriate and denies that Vekselberg had anything to do with arranging or funding it.

I guess it’s settled, then!