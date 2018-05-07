The Slatest

Rudy Giuliani Now Says His Own Statements About Trump and Stormy Daniels Are “Rumors” He Can’t Confirm

By

Rudy Giuliani speaks at a conference in front of an electronic American flag backdrop.
Rudy Giuliani in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

When last we heard from Donald Trump legal adviser and freelance public-relations chaos agent Rudy Giuliani, he was explaining on Friday that his own May 2 assertion that Trump reimbursed attorney Michael Cohen for a payment to Stormy Daniels did not necessarily reflect the president’s understanding of what happened:

My references to [reimbursement] timing were not describing my understanding of the President’s knowledge, but instead, my understanding of these matters.

This, of course, is confusing given that the entire premise of Giuliani’s current media tour is that he is speaking on behalf of the president. On Sunday, he attempted to explain himself further to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on This Week, but it didn’t help. Here’s how Giuliani answered a question from Stephanopoulos about Giuliani’s May 2 statement to BuzzFeed that Cohen and Trump met shortly after the 2016 election to discuss Cohen’s expenses:

GIULIANI: Those are the facts that we’re still working on. And that—you know, may be in a little bit of dispute. This is more rumor than it is anything else. But…

STEPHANOPOULOS: But that’s what you said. You said that to BuzzFeed.

GIULIANI: But here’s the—but here’s the—well, yes, I mean that—that’s one of the possibilities and one of the rumors. The reality is…

STEPHANOPOULOS: You stated it as fact.

GIULIANI: Well, maybe I did. But I—right now, I’m at the point where I’m learning, and I can only—I can’t prove that. I can just say it’s rumor. I can prove it’s rumor, but I can’t prove it’s fact. Yet. Maybe we will.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But—but you’ve said as—it—you’ve said as a matter of fact on Hannity and BuzzFeed, you talked to the Washington Post about it.

GIULIANI: I don’t know—I don’t know how you separate fact and opinion.

He’s still working on separating the rumors, and by rumors he means things he stated to national news outlet as facts, from the facts! Give him a break!

