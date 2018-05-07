Rudy Giuliani Now Says His Own Statements About Trump and Stormy Daniels Are “Rumors” He Can’t Confirm

GIULIANI: Those are the facts that we’re still working on. And that—you know, may be in a little bit of dispute. This is more rumor than it is anything else. But…

STEPHANOPOULOS: But that’s what you said. You said that to BuzzFeed.

GIULIANI: But here’s the—but here’s the—well, yes, I mean that—that’s one of the possibilities and one of the rumors. The reality is…

STEPHANOPOULOS: You stated it as fact.

GIULIANI: Well, maybe I did. But I—right now, I’m at the point where I’m learning, and I can only—I can’t prove that. I can just say it’s rumor. I can prove it’s rumor, but I can’t prove it’s fact. Yet. Maybe we will.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But—but you’ve said as—it—you’ve said as a matter of fact on Hannity and BuzzFeed, you talked to the Washington Post about it.

GIULIANI: I don’t know—I don’t know how you separate fact and opinion.