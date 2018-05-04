Lettuce, Beer, and Giuliani’s Great Week

Heckuva job. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

This guy: All the ways Rudy Giuliani managed to get Donald Trump in trouble this week, by Will Saletan. (No. 2: “Giuliani confirms that the payment [to Stormy Daniels] was timed to influence the election.”)

How wrong: Deborah L. Rhode, director of the Center on the Legal Profession at Stanford, talks to Isaac Chotiner about the Trump legal team’s ethical breaches.

“A lawyer is an officer of the court and can’t make false and fraudulent representations in the course of his professional conduct,” Rhode says. “Does going on TV and maybe lying count as professional conduct? Or is it only when it’s in the context of the courtroom?” Isaac asks. “The bar’s ethical rules have been very clear that you’re a lawyer 24 hours a day,” Rhode replies.

On the trail: It took two months for the government to figure out the origins of the bad lettuce that has made 121 people sick. That’s because our food system is just too complex, Aaron Mak writes.

Truly tough: Avengers: Infinity War is getting credit for having a startlingly dark ending, but Jesse Hassenger compares the movie to The Last Jedi, and finds that compared with that challenging narrative, Infinity War is basic fan service.

For fun: What would happen to sports if beer vanished?

