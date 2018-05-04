The Angle

The Angle: Friend Indeed Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on lettuce, beer, and Giuliani’s great week.

By

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 12: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters at Trump Tower, January 12, 2017 in New York City. President-elect Trump continues to hold meetings Trump Tower. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Heckuva job.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

This guy: All the ways Rudy Giuliani managed to get Donald Trump in trouble this week, by Will Saletan. (No. 2: “Giuliani confirms that the payment [to Stormy Daniels] was timed to influence the election.”)

How wrong: Deborah L. Rhode, director of the Center on the Legal Profession at Stanford, talks to Isaac Chotiner about the Trump legal team’s ethical breaches.

“A lawyer is an officer of the court and can’t make false and fraudulent representations in the course of his professional conduct,” Rhode says. “Does going on TV and maybe lying count as professional conduct? Or is it only when it’s in the context of the courtroom?” Isaac asks. “The bar’s ethical rules have been very clear that you’re a lawyer 24 hours a day,” Rhode replies.

On the trail: It took two months for the government to figure out the origins of the bad lettuce that has made 121 people sick. That’s because our food system is just too complex, Aaron Mak writes.

Truly tough: Avengers: Infinity War is getting credit for having a startlingly dark ending, but Jesse Hassenger compares the movie to The Last Jedi, and finds that compared with that challenging narrative, Infinity War is basic fan service.

For fun: What would happen to sports if beer vanished?

Wine time,

Rebecca

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Rebecca Onion

Lettuce, Beer, and Giuliani’s Great Week

Jacob Weisberg

The Brilliant Egomaniac Who Could Bring Down Donald Trump

Jordan Weissmann

An Interview With Robin Hanson, the Sex Redistribution Professor

Lance Richardson

Think Queer History Has Nothing to Offer Queer Life Today? A Box of Artifacts From 1963 Says Differently.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

New Giuliani Statement About Previous Giuliani Statements Is Wishful Gibberish

Tyler Zimmer

Think Americans Should Have More Sex? Redistribute Wealth, Not Robots.

Marissa Martinelli

No Nobel Prize for Literature Will Be Awarded This Year, Because We Can’t Have Nice Things Anymore

Ben Mathis-Lilley and Mark Joseph Stern

Why a Judge Delivered a Courtroom Tirade Challenging Mueller’s Authority to Charge Paul Manafort

Rachelle Hampton

Who Would Buy Gelareh Mizrahi’s “Thank You” Tote Bag Made of Python?

Mike Pesca

Does Trump’s Leadership Actually Matter?

Jed Shugerman

Here’s What Happens to the Mueller Evidence if Trump Goes on a Firing Spree

Daphne Eviatar

Trump Has Finally Transferred a Detainee Out of Guantanamo. Why Now?

Most Read

My Wife’s Girlfriend Moved in With Us—and Our Work-Life Balance Has Never Been Better

Evan Urquhart

Grandma and Grandpa Secretly Baptized My Child

Nicole Cliffe

Rudy Giuliani Tried to Clear Donald Trump. He Implicated Him Instead.

William Saletan

Sheila Heti Romanticizes the Limitlessness of a Life Without Children but Ends Up Making the Case for Writerly Limits

Willa Paskin

Is the Trump-Fox News-Wall Street Journal Unholy Alliance Starting to Crack Under the President’s Lies?

Elliot Hannon

Roll Red Roll Is One of the Most Horrifying Documentaries I’ve Ever Watched, and Everybody Needs to See It

Lena Wilson