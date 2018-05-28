The Slatest

Rudy Giuliani Gets Loudly Booed by Yankees Fans on His Birthday

By

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and current lawyer for President Donald Trump, attends the game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 28, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Elsa/Getty Images

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani apparently thought there would be no better place to celebrate his 74th birthday than at a Yankees game. But it turns out a lot of Yankees fans were none too pleased about having their former mayor at the Bronx stadium for the afternoon game against the Houston Astros. When the team wished Giuliani a happy birthday over the stadium’s loudspeaker, the crowd wanted to be clear they didn’t share the feeling and loudly booed the former mayor turned lawyer for President Donald Trump.

“Thunderous boos rained across the stadium,” wrote Adrian Carrasquillo on Twitter. “Crowd booed … hard,” wrote economist David Rothschild. ESPN’s Coley Harvey was a bit more diplomatic: “Let’s just say he didn’t have many fans in the crowd today.”

The Yankees fans were likely not too happy about the game either, considering their team went on to lose 5-1.

Daniel Politi

