Roseanne Canceled, Pusha T’s Album, and Flooding in Maryland

In better times. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Unbelievable: Willa Paskin was pleasantly surprised by the news that ABC canceled Roseanne after its lead actress tweeted something (debatably) more racist than usual. Paskin had been sure the status quo would carry the day. (Meanwhile, more than a few celebrities cheered the network’s choice.)

In trouble: Flooding in Maryland this past weekend shows that, for many places in the United States, climate change is going to come as hard rain—and as Henry Grabar points out, our design and planning choices will make that rain tougher on our cities.

Boy, this is great: Jack Hamilton really likes Pusha T’s new album and has high hopes for the future of the rapper who’s on one side of a famous feud: “The Pusha T–vs.-Drake beef should offer up an embarrassment of riches to come for rap fans.”

For fun: Soccer should always be silent.

Except for the players, of course,

Rebecca