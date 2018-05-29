Parkland Parents Angry at Video Game That Allows Players to Act Out a School Shooting

A screenshot of the upcoming game Active Shooter published on the online marketplace Steam.

Parents of school shooting victims, and other survivors of mass shootings, are decrying an upcoming video game that is set to allow players to commit a school shooting—as well as stop one. Active Shooter, which is scheduled for a June 6 release, is a “dynamic SWAT simulator,” where players can choose whether to be an armed officer who is responding to a shooting, the shooter, or a victim trying to escape. The game will be sold for $5 to $10 in the online marketplace Steam, which is run by the Valve Corporation.

The game comes with a disclaimer: “Please do not take any of this seriously. This is only meant to be the simulation and nothing else. If you feel like hurting someone or people around you, please seek help from local psychiatrists or dial 911 (or applicable). Thank you.” But that hasn’t quelled the anger. “It’s disgusting that Valve Corp. is trying to profit from the glamorization of tragedies affecting our schools across the country,” Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina died in the February shooting in Parkland, Florida, said in a statement. “Keeping our kids safe is a real issue affecting our communities and is in no way a ‘game.’”

He was hardly alone. The father of another Parkland victim, 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg, called for a boycott on Twitter. “I have seen and heard many horrific things over the past few months since my daughter was the victim of a school shooting and is now dead in real life,” Fred Gutenberg wrote. “This game may be one of the worst.” Andrew Pollack, the father of 18-year-old Meadow Pollack, who was also killed in Parkland said the game would desensitize young people to potential school shootings. “The last thing we need is a simulated training on school shootings,” he said. “Video game designers should think of the influence they hold. This really crosses the line.”

Victims of other mass shootings are also speaking up. “This is another definition of ‘blood money.’ The release of this game is simply cruel-intentioned,” Christopher Hansen, who survived the 2016 shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando told Deadline.

Controversy over the video game has also entered the political arena, with Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida tweeting against the game Monday afternoon. “This is inexcusable,” Nelson wrote. “Any company that develops a game like this in wake of such a horrific tragedy should be ashamed of itself.”

In an update on the game’s page on Steam, the developer says the shooter mode may be removed from the final version of the game. “After receiving such high amount of critics and hate, I will more likely remove the shooters role in this game by the release, unless if it can be kept as it is right now,” the developer wrote. Some are pointing out the developer, who goes by the name Acid, has courted controversy before with games such as Tide Pod Challenge and White Power Pure Voltage.