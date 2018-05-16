Hoping for a Big November, Democrats Played It Safe in Pennsylvania on Tuesday

The Slatest

Democrats Play It Safe in Pennsylvania Primaries

By

CANONSBURG, PA - MARCH 14: Conor Lamb, Democratic congressional candidate for Pennsylvania's 18th district, speaks to supporters at an election night rally March 14, 2018 in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. Lamb claimed victory against Republican candidate Rick Saccone, but many news outlets report the race as too close to call. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Conor Lamb, seen here speaking to supporters after the March special election, won the Democratic nomination in his new district on Tuesday.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Pennsylvania went to the polls on Tuesday for the first time since the state redrew its congressional map to make Democrats more competitive. Democratic voters responded by playing it safe, picking a bevy of establishment-friendly candidates who will be well-positioned to compete in districts that are considerably friendlier than they were just a few months ago.

Three of the newly minted Democratic nominees will start as clear favorites for open seats in districts that would have gone for Hillary Clinton two years ago. Another two nominees begin with even-odds against Republican incumbents, and both of those Democrats have proven capable of bringing in serious campaign cash. Taken together, the five nominees could provide Democrats with more than a fifth of the 23 seats they need to take control of the House next year.

According to non-partisan handicappers, Pennsylvania’s 5th and 6th districts represent Democrats best chances to flip GOP seats—not just in the state but in the entire nation. In the 5th, where GOP Rep. Patrick Meehan resigned in the face of an ethics probe, Democrats picked lawyer Mary Gay Scanlon over nine other candidates. The race looked too crowded to predict heading into Tuesday, but Scanlon ended up coasting to victory by double-digits over her closest challenger, Philadelphia Deputy Mayor Rich Lazer, who was endorsed by Bernie Sanders. In the 6th, where GOP Rep. Ryan Costello isn’t seeking re-election, Air Force veteran Chrissy Houlahan ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania’s new 7th District, where GOP Rep. Charlie Dent would have run if he hadn’t retired this year, Democrats tapped Susan Wild, a former city solicitor who was backed by EMILY’s List. Wild narrowly beat John Morganelli, a well-known district attorney who angered progressives with his anti-abortion views and some kind words he once said about Donald Trump, and pastor Greg Edwards, who also received Sanders’ endorsement. The new district would have gone for Clinton by 1 point, and the Cook Political Report currently has it leaning Wild’s way.

Democrats also played it safe in two other Republican-held districts that are currently seen as toss-ups. In the 1st District, they nominated Scott Wallace, a wealthy lawyer who easily beat out a former Navy prosecutor, who was also recently registered as a Republican, along with a progressive activist who had trouble raising serious money for the race. Wallace has already poured $2.5 million of his own cash into his campaign, and is expected to spend more in his bid to unseat GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick. And in the 17th District, Conor Lamb, who won a high-profile special election in March, ran unopposed in the primary for the redrawn district, and will now take on GOP Rep. Keith Rothfus. As of late last month, Lamb had outraised Rothfus by more than $5 million.

If there was any bad news for House Democrats on Tuesday night, it might have been that Lamb’s old opponent, Rick Saccone, lost his bid for redemption in the Republican primary. The 14th district, where Saccone was running, favors the GOP heavily. But so did the old 18th district, where Lamb pulled off the special-election shocker over Saccone two months ago.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
2018 Midterms House of Representatives

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Josh Voorhees

Hoping for a Big November, Democrats Played It Safe in Pennsylvania on Tuesday

Josh Voorhees

Progressives Notch a Big Victory in Nebraska

Matthew Dessem

The White House is Plagued by Leaks? Well, We’ll Just See What The Daily Show Has to Say About That!

Jeremy Stahl

Why Is a Qatari Diplomat Refusing to Confirm Footage of Him Attending His Trump Tower Meeting?

Matthew Dessem

Hey, Is That a Book by Embattled Missouri Governor Eric Greitens in the Otherwise Unremarkable Trailer for the Upcoming Mark Wahlberg Movie Mile 22?

Elliot Hannon

Fox News Agrees to $10 Million Settlement to Resolve Class Action Race and Gender Discrimination Suit

Laura Miller

Tom Wolfe Helped Ignite an Explosion in 21st-Century Fiction. It Just Wasn’t His Novels That Did It.

Mark Joseph Stern

RBG’s Groundbreaking Opinion in McCoy Revives Criminal Defendants’ Right to Autonomy

Elliot Hannon

Manhattan DA Announces It Will No Longer Prosecute Marijuana Possession to Correct Racial Disparity in Arrests

Elon Green

Tom Wolfe’s Legacy in Journalism: Great Details and Questionable Tactics

Christina Bonnington

Microsoft’s Office of the Future Seems to Be Missing Something

Rebecca Onion

Gaza, Cocky, and Trump’s Consequences

Most Read

Michael Cohen’s Meetings With Michael Flynn and a Qatari Diplomat Might Be the Key to Unlocking the Steele Dossier

Jeremy Stahl

We’re Starting to See the Consequences of Trump’s Rash Decision-Making

Fred Kaplan

What Makes a Fascinator Chic Instead of Absurd? A British Milliner Explains.

Marissa Martinelli

Justice Alito’s Fantastic Sports Betting Opinion Shows How Federalism Can Be Good for Liberals

Mark Joseph Stern

A $50,000-a-Night Underwater Hotel Room in the Maldives Shows How Oblivious We Are to Climate Change

Stephanie Bernhard

Solo: A Star Wars Story Is Half-Witted and Scruffy-Looking

Sam Adams