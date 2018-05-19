Only Three Survive Cuba Plane Crash That Kills More Than 100

The site where a Cubana de Aviación aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana’s José Martí airport is cordoned off on May 18, 2018. STR/Getty Images

A Boeing 737 operated by Cubana de Aviación crashed shortly after takeoff Friday, killing everyone aboard except for three female passengers who are in critical condition. A fourth passenger had also survived the crash but died in the hospital. The Associated Press says there were 110 people aboard the plane at the time of the crash, but media outlets are reporting slightly different numbers for what was the worst aviation disaster in Cuba in 30 years.

Flight DMJ 0972 was headed from Havana to the eastern Cuban city of Holguín when it crashed into thick vegetation mere miles from the runway. Cuba’s new president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, traveled to the site of the crash and said a special commission would investigate the cause as the country declared an official period of mourning from 6 a.m. Saturday to noon on Sunday.

Harrowing video captures moments after passenger jet carrying 104 passengers hit the ground in Cuba, exploding into a massive fireball. https://t.co/AheZpJc6CO pic.twitter.com/XiFsGagjtC — ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2018

Most traveling in the 39-year-old jet were Cuban, except for five of the passengers and the crew. Cuba “has been struggling to operate with a decrepit fleet of planes that it has blamed partly on the longstanding economic embargo imposed by the United States,” notes the New York Times. It was the third major air accident in Cuba since 2010.