The Slatest

Only Three Survive Cuba Plane Crash That Kills More Than 100

By

The site where a Cubana de Aviación aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's José Martí airport is cordoned off on May 18, 2018.
The site where a Cubana de Aviación aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana’s José Martí airport is cordoned off on May 18, 2018.
STR/Getty Images

A Boeing 737 operated by Cubana de Aviación crashed shortly after takeoff Friday, killing everyone aboard except for three female passengers who are in critical condition. A fourth passenger had also survived the crash but died in the hospital. The Associated Press says there were 110 people aboard the plane at the time of the crash, but media outlets are reporting slightly different numbers for what was the worst aviation disaster in Cuba in 30 years.

Flight DMJ 0972 was headed from Havana to the eastern Cuban city of Holguín when it crashed into thick vegetation mere miles from the runway. Cuba’s new president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, traveled to the site of the crash and said a special commission would investigate the cause as the country declared an official period of mourning from 6 a.m. Saturday to noon on Sunday.

Most traveling in the 39-year-old jet were Cuban, except for five of the passengers and the crew. Cuba “has been struggling to operate with a decrepit fleet of planes that it has blamed partly on the longstanding economic embargo imposed by the United States,” notes the New York Times. It was the third major air accident in Cuba since 2010.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

June Thomas

I’m a Royals-Hater, Yet Even I Loved This Royal Wedding

Heather Schwedel

Why We Loved Harry’s Wedding-Aisle Lip Bite—and Can’t Resist Overanalyzing Couples’ Body Language

Ruth Graham

Bishop Michael Curry’s Sermon at the Royal Wedding Was a Subtly Radical Piece of Theology

Marissa Martinelli

The Best Hats and Most Flamboyant Fascinators From the 2018 Royal Wedding

Daniel Politi

BBC Trolls Trump Over Inauguration Crowd Size in Royal Wedding Tweet

Daniel Politi

Only Three Survive Cuba Plane Crash That Kills More Than 100

Christina Bonnington

Why Would You Want to Switch to YouTube Music?

Strategist Editors

Everything I Use to Work Out While Traveling

Aaron Mak

How to Watch the Royal Wedding Online if You Don’t Have Cable

Andrew Kahn and Heather Schwedel

What Twitter’s Nosiest Brits and Yanks Are Saying About the Royal Wedding

Marissa Martinelli

You Probably Missed This Particular Celebrity Cameo in Deadpool 2

Aaron Mak

What We Know About the Texas School Shooting Suspect

Most Read

Forget What the Atlantic Is Telling You. The 1 Percent Are Still the Problem.

Jordan Weissmann

No, Aaron Schlossberg Will Not Be Disbarred Over His Racist Rant

Mark Joseph Stern

Online Bank Simple Thought It Would Win by “Not Sucking.” Here’s How That’s Going.

Felix Salmon

My Kid Wants Weekday Play Dates, but I Want to Restrict Them to Weekends. Who’s Right?

Nicole Cliffe

Why All the Explanations You’ve Heard So Far About Laurel vs. Yanny Are Probably Wrong

Pascal Wallisch

Why Michael Avenatti Might Be Compelled to Reveal His Source Even if It’s Against the Public Interest

David R. Lurie