The Slatest

Obama’s Education Secretary: Parents Should Pull Children From Schools Until Gun Laws Change

By

Mourners say a prayer after leaving flowers in front of Santa Fe High School on May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.
Mourners say a prayer after leaving flowers in front of Santa Fe High School on May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan thinks it’s time to stop proposing halfway measures when it comes to gun control. School shooting have become such an epidemic that it is “tragically necessary” for parents to pull their children out of schools until the underlying situation changes. Duncan expressed that idea through a tweet that referred to an earlier message by Peter Cunningham, a former education department employee who tweeted that “maybe it’s time for America’s 50 million school parents to simply pull their kids out of school until we have better gun laws.”

Duncan, who served under President Obama, wrote that his family “is all in” with that idea “if we can do this at scale.” The former education secretary characterized a potential move of that nature as “brilliant.” A day after eight students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting in a high school in Santa Fe, Texas the he wondered: “What if no children went to school until gun laws changed to keep them safe?”

In an interview with the Washington Post, Duncan recognized his idea wasn’t the most practical in the world, but insisted some type of radical approach to the problem was necessary in order for things to change. “It’s wildly impractical and difficult,” Duncan said. “But I think it’s wildly impractical and difficult that kids are shot when they are sent to school.” Duncan also said he’d be open to other alternatives. “I’m open to different ideas, but I’m not open to doing nothing,” Duncan, who is a managing partner at Chicago Cred, an organization that works to reduce gun violence in Chicago, said. “We will see whether this gains traction, or something does, but we have to think radically.”

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

It Wasn’t Just Russia: Donald Trump Jr. Met Gulf States Emissary Who Offered Election Help

Nick Greene

These Amazing LeBron Assists Deserve Names

Daniel Politi

Obama’s Education Secretary: Parents Should Pull Children From Schools Until Gun Laws Change

Christina Bonnington

Why It Matters That Alexa and Google Assistant Finally Have Male Voices

Matthew Dessem

Nicki Minaj Has a Verse on This Cut-For-Time Saturday Night Live Song About Female Friendship

Matthew Dessem

SNL Host Tina Fey Addresses the Show’s Overuse of Celebrity Cameos With the Help of Jerry Seinfeld, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Anne Hathaway

Matthew Dessem

Hirokazu Kore-Eda, Spike Lee, and Jean-Luc Godard Win at Cannes

Daniel Politi

Lyft Driver in Indianapolis Kicks Gay Couple Out of Car After They Kiss

Daniel Politi

Trump Misspells Wife’s Name in Tweet Welcoming Her Home From the Hospital

Matthew Dessem

At Cannes, Asia Argento Delivers a Scorching Rebuke of Harvey Weinstein and the Industry That Enabled Him

Daniel Politi

You Can Now Officially Sit in Any Starbucks—and Use the Bathroom—Without Buying Anything

Daniel Politi

Texas School Shooter Spared People He Liked “So He Could Have His Story Told”

Most Read

Why We Loved Harry’s Wedding-Aisle Lip Bite—and Can’t Resist Overanalyzing Couples’ Body Language

Heather Schwedel

The Best Hats and Most Flamboyant Fascinators From the 2018 Royal Wedding

Marissa Martinelli

Bishop Michael Curry’s Sermon at the Royal Wedding Was a Subtly Radical Piece of Theology

Ruth Graham

I’m a Royals-Hater, Yet Even I Loved This Royal Wedding

June Thomas

Why Would You Want to Switch to YouTube Music?

Christina Bonnington

Texas School Shooter Spared People He Liked “So He Could Have His Story Told”

Daniel Politi