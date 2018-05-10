The Slate 90, Health Care Politics, and Greta Gerwig at the Movies

The Angle

The Angle: Big Givers Edition

Our new project: We’re looking at the Slate 90, a group of wealthy nonprofits raking in untaxed income that (as Felix Salmon writes in his introduction) should probably be subjected to far more scrutiny. The series starts with Jordan Weissmann on Harvard Business School, Nick Greene on the Big Ten Conference (yes, that’s a nonprofit), Henry Grabar on Ducks Unlimited (so many ducks!), and more.

Sea change: In 2018, it’s the Democratic Party that’s going to emphasize rising health care costs to try to win elections. Turnabout is fair play, writes Jim Newell.

A milestone: Southern Baptist leader Paige Patterson is in trouble with the faithful, who object to his attitudes on women and marriage. Ruth Graham explains why this is such a step forward.

For fun: Poor Greta Gerwig got busted.

