The Slatest

New NRA President Oliver North Blames School Shootings on Ritalin, “Culture of Violence”

By

Oliver North speaks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during the NRA Annual Meeting & Exhibits at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on May 4, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.
Oliver North speaks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during the NRA Annual Meeting & Exhibits at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on May 4, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Incoming NRA President Oliver North proved that he’s going to be no different than his predecessor when it comes to responding to mass shootings. The real reason why there’s a string of school shootings in the United States, he said, had nothing to do with access to firearms but rather on movies and access to psychiatric drugs. “The problem we’re trying like the dickens to treat the symptom without treating the disease. And the disease, in this case, isn’t the Second Amendment,” North said on Fox News Sunday. “The disease is youngsters who are steeped in a culture of violence, they’ve been drugged in many cases.”

North went on to note that “all you need to do” to know that what he’s saying is true “is turn on the TV, go to a movie.” Plus, he added, “many of these young boys have been on Ritalin since they were in kindergarten.”

Although North cautioned that he is “certainly not a doctor,” he is certain that “you are not going to fix it by taking away the rights of law-abiding citizens.” If the solution is to make schools look like prisons, so be it. “You’ve got to take it away to harden the place sufficiently, that those kids are safe inside the door,” North said. “If that means five metal detectors getting and out of the high school, you get five metal detectors.”

North may not be a doctor but he’s certainly no stranger to violent video games. North was a consultant and appeared on certain ads for the video game Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

There have been 22 school shootings in the United States so far in 2018, according to CNN. That means there has been more than one shooting a week where at least one person was hurt or killed so far this year.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

New NRA President Oliver North Blames School Shootings on Ritalin, “Culture of Violence”

Daniel Politi

Trump Doubles Down on Unhinged Rant, “Hereby Demands” Probe Into Whether FBI “Infiltrated” Campaign

Daniel Politi

Houston Police Chief Says He’s “Hit Rock Bottom” With Pro-Gun Views After School Shooting

Daniel Politi

Trump Goes on Twitter Rant About Mueller Probe and Asks: What About Her Emails?

Daniel Politi

It Wasn’t Just Russia: Donald Trump Jr. Met Gulf States Emissary Who Offered Election Help

Nick Greene

These Amazing LeBron Assists Deserve Names

Daniel Politi

Obama’s Education Secretary: Parents Should Pull Children From Schools Until Gun Laws Change

Christina Bonnington

Why It Matters That Alexa and Google Assistant Finally Have Male Voices

Matthew Dessem

Nicki Minaj Has a Verse on This Cut-For-Time Saturday Night Live Song About Female Friendship

Matthew Dessem

SNL Host Tina Fey Addresses the Show’s Overuse of Celebrity Cameos With the Help of Jerry Seinfeld, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Anne Hathaway

Matthew Dessem

Hirokazu Kore-Eda, Spike Lee, and Jean-Luc Godard Win at Cannes

Daniel Politi

Lyft Driver in Indianapolis Kicks Gay Couple Out of Car After They Kiss

Most Read

Why We Loved Harry’s Wedding-Aisle Lip Bite—and Can’t Resist Overanalyzing Couples’ Body Language

Heather Schwedel

The Best Hats and Most Flamboyant Fascinators From the 2018 Royal Wedding

Marissa Martinelli

I’m a Royals-Hater, Yet Even I Loved This Royal Wedding

June Thomas

Bishop Michael Curry’s Sermon at the Royal Wedding Was a Subtly Radical Piece of Theology

Ruth Graham

Why Would You Want to Switch to YouTube Music?

Christina Bonnington

Texas School Shooter Spared People He Liked “So He Could Have His Story Told”

Daniel Politi