Michael Cohen’s Taxi Business Partner Flips. Did Anyone Around Trump’s Lawyer Not Commit Frauds?

The Slatest

Michael Cohen’s Taxi Business Partner Flips, Will Cooperate With Prosecutors

By

New York City cabs pass by a balloon of 'Uncle Sam' in front of a building on Madison Avenue in New York March 1, 2018.
Sorry, Uncle Sam.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

The heat is already turned up pretty high on Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, but Tuesday it got just a little bit hotter when the New York Times reported that Cohen’s longtime business partner Evgeny “the Taxi King” Freidman had agreed to assist prosecutors in return for a reduced sentence on the four felony counts of tax fraud and a single charge of felony grand larceny for failing to pay more than $5 million in taxes to the MTA. Under the terms of the agreement, Freidman, an immigrant from Russia, pleaded guilty to a lesser tax crime and will not do any time in jail return for his cooperation.

Michael “Cashews” Cohen*, however, is not sitting as pretty with the law as it is a very bad sign, among many other very bad signs in Cohen’s life right now, that your business associate—one the Times referred to as a “significant business partner”—not only was committing frauds, but that he apparently has something to offer prosecutors on you. How close were the two? Well, Cohen had a lot of money tied up in taxi medallions, which feels like having your savings all-in on reviving Off-Track-Betting or CD players, and, according to the Times, the Taxi King managed Cohen’s cabs even after Freidman was barred from being involved in the taxi industry altogether. The concern currently emanating from Cohen surely reaches the White House where President Trump and his allies are bracing themselves for the increasing possibility that Cohen himself will flip and bring with him whatever damning info he has on Trump and the dirty deeds he’s done in his name over the past decades.

While those yet-to-be-determined crimes may amount to high crimes and misdemeanors, Friedman’s crimes were much more those of a New York City movie wiseguy. Freidman was nabbed on his failure to pay taxes on 50-cent MTA surcharges on millions of rides of a fleet of some 800 cabs he managed between 2012 and 2015. “The vast majority of those rides were subject to a 50-cent New York State Tax known as the ‘MTA Tax,’ which was automatically collected from passengers as part of their fare,” according to a statement by the New York state attorney general. “Instead of remitting that tax to the DTF as required by law, Freidman and [his CFO] allegedly orchestrated a scheme to withhold that money by improperly filing returns, failing to file returns, failing to remit the tax on filed returns and by filing falsified returns which underreported the true number of taxable rides.” Friedman was also accused of not paying drivers properly, which resulted in a 2013 settlement for $1.2 million and a 2016 consent order in New York Supreme Court requiring him to pay damages and a fine.

*not an historically accurate nickname

Fraud Michael Cohen New York City

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Elliot Hannon

Michael Cohen’s Taxi Business Partner Flips. Did Anyone Around Trump’s Lawyer Not Commit Frauds?

Jim Newell

Paul Ryan Is Cornered in the House Immigration Fight

Jeremy Stahl

The Muslim Ban Waiver Process Appears to Be a Charade

Jamelle Bouie

Are Democrats Losing the Midterms?

Daniel Engber

How Did Actual Witch Hunts Work?

Dahlia Lithwick

Should Moral Republicans Quit and Save Themselves, or Stay and Save the Rest of Us?

Rebecca Onion

Amazon’s Donations, Jordan Peterson as Therapist, and “This Is America” as Hit

Ruth Graham

Critics Accuse a Movie of Grooming Kids for Sexual Abuse. They Have a Point.

Mark Joseph Stern

Scalia Was Admirably Honest About Favoring Corporations Over Workers. Gorsuch Is Not.

Felix Salmon

The Andy Warhol Foundation Should Save Interview Magazine

Fred Kaplan

Trump to Iran and North Korea: Submit or Be Destroyed

Aaron Mak

The EU’s Interrogation of Mark Zuckerberg Was a Waste of Everyone’s Time

Most Read

Neil Gorsuch Just Demolished Labor Rights in a Frontal Attack on the New Deal

Mark Joseph Stern

The Baby Name Crisis of 2018 Is Upon Us

Rachelle Hampton

“This Is America,” the Video, Is a Smash. Will the Song Have Legs?

Chris Molanphy

Jordan Peterson Seems Like a Terrible Therapist

Jonathan Foiles

Trump’s Last Foray Into Arms-Control Talks Doesn’t Bode Well for His Kim Meeting

Fred Kaplan

Charging Bird Scooters Overnight Is Like a Much Less Fun Version of Pokémon Go

Nathanael Buckley