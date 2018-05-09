The Vekselberg News, Musk and Grimes, and Friends in India

The Angle

The Angle: Shell Company Edition

Slate's daily newsletter on Friends in India, Kucinich's platform, and the latest Michael Cohen revelations.

By

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Michael Cohen (R), longtime personal lawyer and confidante for President Donald Trump, arrives with his lawyers at the United States District Court Southern District of New York on April 26, 2018 in New York City. Cohen and lawyers representing President Trump are asking the court to block Justice Department officials from reading documents and materials related to his Cohen's relationship with President Trump that they believe should be protected by attorney-client privilege. Officials with the FBI, armed with a search warrant, recently raided Cohen's office and two private residences. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
When lawyers need lawyers.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

This could be big: News that multiple corporations, including one associated with Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, donated to a fund used to pay Stormy Daniels her hush fee has Frank Bowman thinking that the president and his lawyer are now more likely than ever to turn on each other. And Jed Shugerman thinks this could be the evidence that leads to proof of collusion.

Good ideas: Dennis Kucinich did not prevail in the Ohio gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, but, Osita Nwanevu argues, the progressive platform he constructed for his 2008 presidential run is going to be the future of the Democratic Party.

Signs of trouble: It’s only been a day since the president announced he’s pulling out of the Iran deal. Josh Keating rounds up the many indications that the decision has already destabilized the Middle East.

It won’t go away: People in India love watching Friends. Paroma Soni once did, too—before she got woke. Now she worries about the gender stereotypes the show still spreads there.

For fun: Fans of Grimes and Elon Musk seem confused, but largely happy.

Go, Grusk,

Rebecca

