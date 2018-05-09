The Vekselberg News, Musk and Grimes, and Friends in India

When lawyers need lawyers. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

This could be big: News that multiple corporations, including one associated with Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, donated to a fund used to pay Stormy Daniels her hush fee has Frank Bowman thinking that the president and his lawyer are now more likely than ever to turn on each other. And Jed Shugerman thinks this could be the evidence that leads to proof of collusion.

Good ideas: Dennis Kucinich did not prevail in the Ohio gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, but, Osita Nwanevu argues, the progressive platform he constructed for his 2008 presidential run is going to be the future of the Democratic Party.

Signs of trouble: It’s only been a day since the president announced he’s pulling out of the Iran deal. Josh Keating rounds up the many indications that the decision has already destabilized the Middle East.

It won’t go away: People in India love watching Friends. Paroma Soni once did, too—before she got woke. Now she worries about the gender stereotypes the show still spreads there.

For fun: Fans of Grimes and Elon Musk seem confused, but largely happy.

Go, Grusk,

Rebecca