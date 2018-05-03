Video Shows Miami Police Officer Taking Running Start to Kick Prone, Handcuffed Man in Head

A Miami police officer was suspended with pay Thursday just hours after a resident posted a video in which the officer kicks a facedown, handcuffed suspect in the head after a running start:

Miami police chief Jorge Colina issued a statement about the incident via Twitter:

Today, the City of Miami Police Department received a video of an incident involving one of my officers. The video depicts a clear violation of policy. The officer has been relieved of duty and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office has been contacted.



-Chief Jorge R. Colina — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 3, 2018

The resident who posted the video, Lisa Harrell, told the Miami New Times that the incident took place in Miami’s (historically black) Overtown neighborhood. A local ABC station identified the officer as a two-year-force veteran named Mario Figueroa and says that a police report accuses the victim/suspect, 31-year-old David Vladim Suazo, of fleeing from officers after being spotted in a vehicle that was reported stolen. The arrest report claims that Suazo turned toward officers in a “fighting stance” at one point during the pursuit but does not mention that he was kicked after being handcuffed.