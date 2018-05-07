Melania Trump Cyberbullying Booklet Appears to Be Copied From FTC Booklet Released During Obama Administration

The FTC’s 2014 pamphlet and Melania Trump’s 2018 version. Screen shots/Illustration by Slate

Two years ago, Melania Trump copied several lines in her Republican National Convention speech from an address Michelle Obama delivered in 2008. On Monday, Melania Trump formally announced the launch of an anti-cyberbullying initiative. As part of the initiative, the White House released a booklet that, in the words of Melania’s signed introduction, is intended to “help kids act thoughtfully and kindly” online. And, as BuzzFeed News’ Ryan Mac points out, it appears that the booklet was almost completely copied from a document released by the Federal Trade Commission in 2014.

Above, you can see the two documents’ covers. Here’s another side-by-side:

Screen shots/Illustration by Slate

Hey, they changed it a little! But … they didn’t change it that much.