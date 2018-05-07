The Slatest

Melania Trump Cyberbullying Booklet Appears to Be Copied From FTC Document Released During Obama Administration

By

Two side-by-side booklet cover pages that appear identical except for their titles.
The FTC’s 2014 pamphlet and Melania Trump’s 2018 version.
Screen shots/Illustration by Slate

Two years ago, Melania Trump copied several lines in her Republican National Convention speech from an address Michelle Obama delivered in 2008. On Monday, Melania Trump formally announced the launch of an anti-cyberbullying initiative. As part of that initiative, the White House released a booklet that, in the words of Melania’s signed introduction, is intended to “help kids act thoughtfully and kindly” online. And, as BuzzFeed News’ Ryan Mac points out, it appears that the booklet was almost completely copied from a document released by the Federal Trade Commission in 2014.

Above, you can see the two documents’ covers. Here’s another side-by-side:

Side-by-side booklet pages that are identical but for small graphical changes to images of cell phones.
Screen shots/Illustration by Slate

Hey, they changed it a little! But … they didn’t change it that much.

Update, May 8: An FTC spokesman emails to point out that the FTC published a blog post Monday about its involvement in the creation and distribution of the White House booklet, and the White House booklet also includes FTC labeling, which means it would be going too far to say it may have been straight-out plagiarized, as some of the labeling on this post initially suggested. On the other hand, the White House’s website initially stated that the booklet had been written “by” Melania Trump and the FTC, the implication being that it was created, with significant input on Trump’s part, for her new campaign. That’s plainly untrue, because the booklet consists almost entirely of content that was originally published four years ago—and after the online uproar, the White House changed the wording of its site to state merely that the booklet is promoted by Trump:

The original text describes "a booklet by Melania Trump and the Federal Trade Commission." The updated text refers to "a Federal Trade Commission booklet promoted by Melania Trump."
Screen shots/Illustration by Slate

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Aaron Mak

You Can Make Your Google Assistant Sound Like John Legend

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump Attempts to Make Case That Abandoning Iran Deal Will Not Hasten Apocalypse

Fred Kaplan

Trump Has Wrecked One of the Most Successful Arms-Control Deals in Modern History

Christina Bonnington

How Amazon’s Fashion Business Continues to Evolve

Aisha Harris

“This Is America” Is What Happens When Childish Gambino and Atlanta Become One

Isaac Butler

Introducing Lend Me Your Ears: A Podcast About Shakespeare and Politics

Molly Olmstead

Civil Rights Advocates Sue Ben Carson for Suspending Fair Housing Act Enforcement Rule

Rachel Withers

Why Would Anyone Upvote a Comment on Facebook?

Lena Wilson

R. Kelly’s Alleged Sex Cult Will Be the Subject of a Lifetime Movie and a Docuseries

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump Will Reportedly Announce That U.S. Is Withdrawing From Iran Nuclear Deal

Ashton Lattimore

How a Wave of Honest History Museums Is Changing Black Tourism

Danielle Citron and David A. Super

The Many, Many Ways the Food-Stamp Database Proposed by House Republicans Could Go Wrong

Most Read

White Evangelicals Would Keep Supporting Trump Even Without Roe v. Wade

John Ehrenreich

Adam Schiff Lays Out His Colleagues’ Plan to Oust Robert Mueller

Jeremy Stahl

What the Hell Happened to Rudy Giuliani?

Isaac Chotiner

The Loneliness of the Last Man on Earth Watcher

Ben Yagoda

The Key Signs of Money Laundering, According to a Former Prosecutor

Isaac Chotiner

“Be Best” Has to Be Bad on Purpose, Right?

Heather Schwedel