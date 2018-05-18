The Slatest

Paul Manafort’s Former Son-in-Law and Business Partner Agrees to Federal Plea Deal

By

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort leaves the. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse after a motion hearing on April 19, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Paul Manafort’s son-in-law has agreed to a plea deal with the Justice Department, Reuters reported Thursday. Jeffrey Yohai reportedly cut the deal early this year, months after his marriage to Manafort’s daughter ended in August. The move by prosecutors appears aimed at maintaining pressure on Manafort who is in the crosshairs of Robert Mueller’s team for a slew of financial crimes, as well as his possible role as the conduit between the Russians and the Trump campaign.

As Manafort’s in-law and business partner, Yohai co-invested with the former Trump campaign chair on real estate deals in California and financed property purchases in New York. Yohai’s case doesn’t fall under the direct purview of the Mueller investigation however, and a federal prosecutor in Los Angeles has overseen the investigation into Yohai’s financial dealings dating back to several months before Mueller was appointed special counsel. As part of the deal, Yohai will plead guilty to misusing construction loan funds and another charge relating to a bank account overdraft, Reuters reports.

It seems likely Yohai could be asked to assist with the Mueller’s work investigating Manafort, who has already been indicted on, and pleaded not guilty to, charges of financial crimes ranging from tax evasion to bank fraud. Mueller interviewed Yohai last June, probing him on his knowledge of just about every aspect of Manafort’s business and political dealings.

