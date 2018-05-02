Manafort and the Ukraine, a Lynching Memorial, and a Critical Error

The Angle

Markers display the names and locations of individuals killed by lynching at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice on April 26 in Montgomery, Alabama.
Bob Miller/Getty Images

It’s for us: Jamelle Bouie visited the new lynching memorial in Montgomery, Alabama, and was profoundly moved. (He also took some beautiful pictures.)

Piling on: Solicitor General Noel Francisco made an error in arguing for Trump’s Muslim ban before the Supreme Court. Then, Joshua A. Geltzer writes, he issued a correction that ignored the real issue at hand.

Shady doings: News about an end to the Ukrainian investigation of Paul Manafort, which comes after Trump’s decision to sell the government weapons, is extremely convenient for the president, Josh Keating writes.

Whose freedom: I wrote about Kanye’s misbegotten ideas about slavery. He’s wrong, of course—but this whole mess should be quite instructive to anyone who wants to avoid the presentist trap of projecting motives onto a huge and diverse group of people who are long gone.

For fun: This guy’s a really good dad.

Winner,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

