The Slatest

Lyft Driver in Indianapolis Kicks Gay Couple Out of Car After They Kiss

By

An illuminated sign appears in a Lyft ride-hailing car in Los Angeles, California on September 21, 2017.
An illuminated sign appears in a Lyft ride-hailing car in Los Angeles, California on September 21, 2017.
REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Ben Martella and Alec Jansen had no reason to believe their ride from Butler University in Indianapolis was going to be anything out of the ordinary earlier this month. But about a mile into the ride, the Lyft driver ordered the pair to get out of the car at a red light. Why? They had dared to share a brief kiss in the back seat of the car, the couple told the Indianapolis Star.

“We basically pecked, nothing out of the ordinary,” Martella, who is a student at Butler, told the paper. “He looked in his rear view mirror. He was yelling. We were stunned. We didn’t know the reason for it. He said, ‘I’m going to end your ride. I can’t have that in my car. I don’t have that here.’ … I was really upset. It was a big reaction for such a small display of affection between two guys.” Jensen agreed on the entire surreal nature of the sequence of events: “We gave each other a short kiss on the lips. … I was just surprised the whole thing happened. It just didn’t seem like it was real.”

Martella tweeted about the incident, saying he felt “unfairly judged by this service.”

Lyft refunded their money and said it took “the appropriate and necessary actions.” It was only after the paper contacted the company that it confirmed the driver had been “deactivated.” Considering the discrimination they suffered while using the company’s service though, the couple seems a bit dissatisfied with the company’s response. Martella said that his communication with the company was all “very impersonal. It’s all been half-way responses to the answer I was looking for.” Now he says he’s considering taking legal action.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Lyft Driver in Indianapolis Kicks Gay Couple Out of Car After They Kiss

Daniel Politi

Trump Misspells Wife’s Name in Tweet Welcoming Her Home From the Hospital

Matthew Dessem

At Cannes, Asia Argento Delivers a Scorching Rebuke of Harvey Weinstein and the Industry That Enabled Him

Daniel Politi

You Can Now Officially Sit in Any Starbucks—and Use the Bathroom—Without Buying Anything

Daniel Politi

Texas School Shooter Spared People He Liked “So He Could Have His Story Told”

June Thomas

I’m a Royals-Hater, Yet Even I Loved This Royal Wedding

Heather Schwedel

Why We Loved Harry’s Wedding-Aisle Lip Bite—and Can’t Resist Overanalyzing Couples’ Body Language

Ruth Graham

Bishop Michael Curry’s Sermon at the Royal Wedding Was a Subtly Radical Piece of Theology

Marissa Martinelli

The Best Hats and Most Flamboyant Fascinators From the 2018 Royal Wedding

Daniel Politi

BBC Trolls Trump Over Inauguration Crowd Size in Royal Wedding Tweet

Daniel Politi

Only Three Survive Cuba Plane Crash That Kills More Than 100

Christina Bonnington

Why Would You Want to Switch to YouTube Music?

Most Read

Forget What the Atlantic Is Telling You. The 1 Percent Are Still the Problem.

Jordan Weissmann

No, Aaron Schlossberg Will Not Be Disbarred Over His Racist Rant

Mark Joseph Stern

Why All the Explanations You’ve Heard So Far About Laurel vs. Yanny Are Probably Wrong

Pascal Wallisch

Online Bank Simple Thought It Would Win by “Not Sucking.” Here’s How That’s Going.

Felix Salmon

Why We Loved Harry’s Wedding-Aisle Lip Bite—and Can’t Resist Overanalyzing Couples’ Body Language

Heather Schwedel

Why Michael Avenatti Might Be Compelled to Reveal His Source Even if It’s Against the Public Interest

David R. Lurie