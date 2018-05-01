Comey’s Credibility, Ashley Judd’s Lawsuit, and Mueller’s Questions

The Angle

Former FBI Director James Comey
Checks out: Will Saletan watched all of James Comey’s recent book-promotion interviews and came away with one impression: We should certainly believe this man, who hedges and self-doubts and second-guesses, over the braggadocious president.

Decoding the list: Ryan Goodman and Alex Whiting run down the 49 questions Robert Mueller has for Donald Trump and decide that (contra media reports) collusion is still very much on the table, along with obstruction.

Genius move: Ashley Judd’s lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein is brilliant, Mark Joseph Stern writes. Thanks, in part, to Peter Jackson’s willingness to speak, she has a very good chance of being able to prove that Weinstein’s vindictiveness cheated her out of a lucrative role.

Brave choices: In the second half of its season, the HBO comedy Barry turns out to be a wonderful exploration of the kinds of humans who seek fame through acting, Isaac Butler writes.

For fun: If you’re not eating romaine, which lettuce is best?

