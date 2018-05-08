The Slatest

Trump Will Reportedly Announce That U.S. Is Withdrawing From Iran Nuclear Deal

By

Donald Trump speaks while seated next to John Bolton at a long table.
Donald Trump and national security adviser John Bolton at the White House on April 9.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

As tea-leave reading pieces in the New York Times and Axios predicted, Donald Trump’s 2 p.m. statement about the Iran nuclear deal will announce that the U.S. is withdrawing from the agreement. A new Times report about a Tuesday conversation between Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron says:

President Trump told President Emmanuel Macron of France on Tuesday morning that he plans to announce the withdrawal of the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, according to a person briefed on the conversation. … The United States is preparing to reinstate all sanctions it had waived as part of the nuclear accord — and impose additional economic penalties as well, the person said.

A number of other countries—the Russia, China, and the members of the European Union—are also parties to the agreement, and may continue to abide by its terms on their own. Broadly, the deal lifted sanctions against Iran in exchange for its agreement to downgrade its nuclear-energy and nuclear-research capacities and cease its efforts to develop a nuclear weapon. Trump’s primary objection to the agreement as written is reputedly that it allows Iran to ramp up nuclear fuel production in 2030.

