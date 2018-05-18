At Least Ten Dead in School Shooting Near Houston

Emergency responders at Santa Fe High School near Houston on Friday. KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP

At least ten people have been killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School south of Houston, Texas, reports say. A suspect, who’s believed to be a student, is in custody. Another person believed to be a student has also been detained, although it’s not clear if the second person also fired shots.

Several students at Santa Fe High School participated in the April 20 national walkout to commemorate the victims of the February Parkland, Florida school shooting and to call for the reform of gun laws. On Friday, a Santa Fe student told an interviewer that she was not surprised by the shooting at her school because “I’ve always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here too.”

As news about Friday’s attack was still emerging, a local resident wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat arrived outside the school with an American flag and a handgun. He told reporters he was there to “offer support.”

