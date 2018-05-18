The Slatest

At Least Ten Dead in School Shooting Near Houston

By

A fire truck, ambulances, and police cars outside a high school as seen from a helicopter.
Emergency responders at Santa Fe High School near Houston on Friday.
KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP

At least ten people have been killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School south of Houston, Texas, reports say. A suspect, who’s believed to be a student, is in custody. Another person believed to be a student has also been detained, although it’s not clear if the second person also fired shots.

Several students at Santa Fe High School participated in the April 20 national walkout to commemorate the victims of the February Parkland, Florida school shooting and to call for the reform of gun laws. On Friday, a Santa Fe student told an interviewer that she was not surprised by the shooting at her school because “I’ve always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here too.”

As news about Friday’s attack was still emerging, a local resident wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat arrived outside the school with an American flag and a handgun. He told reporters he was there to “offer support.”

This post has been updated with new information.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Rachel Withers

Where Are Our Useful Futuristic Clothes Already?

Carl Wilson

How Courtney Barnett Taught Me to Listen to the New Album From Courtney Barnett

Lena Wilson

Seth Meyers’ Brilliant Solution to Keeping Up With All the Crazy Trump News

Ben Mathis-Lilley

At Least Ten Dead in School Shooting Near Houston

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Someone Got in a Gunfight With Police in the Lobby of a Trump Hotel in Florida at 1:30 a.m.

Nick Greene

Major League Baseball Games Are Too Long Now. Here’s How to Make Them Even Longer.

Marissa Martinelli

Warner Bros. Shells Out $50 Million for the Movie Rights to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights

David R. Lurie

Why Michael Avenatti Might Be Compelled to Reveal His Source Even if It’s Against the Public Interest

Leslie Forde

Almost All Nannies Are Paid Under the Table. This Has to Stop.

E. Alex Jung

What’s Happening to “Queer Cinema” in the LGBT Film Boom?

Aymann Ismail and Jeffrey Bloomer

Why the Far Right Believes Every Muslim—Including Me—Is a Liar

Forrest Wickman, Sam Adams, and Marissa Martinelli

Is Deadpool 2 High on Its Own Supply? Three Critics Discuss.

Most Read

Tina Fey Doesn’t Need David Letterman’s Approval

Lili Loofbourow

How Tucker Max Went From Chronicling His Drunken Sexual Conquests to Ghostwriting Tiffany Haddish’s Memoir

Laura Bennett

Michael Chabon, Stop Being the World’s Best Dad, You’re Killing Us

Daniel Oppenheimer and Mark Oppenheimer

One Month Before His Summit With Trump, Kim Jong-un Is the One Calling the Shots

Fred Kaplan

My Kid Wants Weekday Play Dates, but I Want to Restrict Them to Weekends. Who’s Right?

Nicole Cliffe

The Demand for Women-Only Co-Working Spaces Is High, and It’s About More Than #MeToo

Leigh Stringer