House Chaplain Rescinds Resignation in Scorching Letter to Paul Ryan

By

Father Patrick Conroy.
Father Patrick Conroy.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The chaplain of the House of Representatives, whose ouster by Speaker Paul Ryan blew up the Capitol last week, has rescinded the resignation he had previously submitted at Ryan’s request.

In a two-page letter sent to the speaker on Thursday, Conroy also claimed Ryan’s chief of staff, Jonathan Burks, suggested that the Republican leadership would prefer to have a chaplain who wasn’t Catholic. Conroy mentions, as has been previously reported, that it was Burks who came to see him on April 13 asking for a letter of resignation.

“I inquired as to whether or not it was ‘for cause,’” Conroy writes, “and Mr. Burks mentioned dismissively something like ‘maybe it’s time that we had a Chaplain that wasn’t a Catholic.’” Burks also mentioned Conroy’s November prayer on tax reform, which some viewed as hostile to the GOP legislation, as well as an interview with the National Journal Daily that some Republicans didn’t appreciate.

Conroy takes issue with Ryan’s public argument that the firing was because Conroy wasn’t meeting members’ pastoral needs.

“In fact, no such criticism has ever been leveled against me during my tenure as House Chaplain,” he writes. “At the very least, if it were, I could have attempt to correct such ‘faults.’ In retracting my resignation I wish to do that.”

He adds that he doesn’t want his resignation “to be construed as a ‘constructive termination.’”

“You may wish to outright ‘fire’ me, if you have the authority to do so, but should you wish to terminate my services, it will be without my offer of resignation,” he said.

Father Conroy’s forced resignation exploited tensions between Catholic and Protestant Republicans on the Hill. His letter rescinding that resignation will make it much, much worse.

