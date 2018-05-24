Harvey Weinstein to Be Arrested in New York on Friday

The Slatest

Reports: Harvey Weinstein Will Surrender to Police on Friday

By

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Producer Harvey Weinstein attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Harvey Weinstein in February 2017.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein will turn himself in to authorities on Friday morning, according to multiple reports. The producer, who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by dozens of women, will face charges stemming from an assault he allegedly perpetrated in 2004.

The charges are the result of an investigation launched by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and the NYPD in 2017. The probe has encompassed allegations made by actress Paz de La Huerta, who said Weinstein raped her two times in 2010, and Lucia Evans, who said Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex in the Miramax offices in 2004.

Since the New York Times and the New Yorker published stories about Weinstein’s decades of alleged harassment and assault in October, the famed producer has been laying low in Arizona and spending time at a rehabilitation center for sex addicts. In addition to the New York probe, the LAPD has submitted three cases of sexual assault to prosecutors and the Department of Justice has begun to investigate whether Weinstein crossed state lines with an intent to commit sexual assault, which would make it a federal crime.

#MeToo Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault

