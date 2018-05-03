Giuliani Tells Hannity He Would Defend Ivanka Trump From Mueller Like a Brave Knight. But Not in a Weird Way.

Giuliani: Ivanka Trump? I think I would get on my charger and go right into – run into their offices with a lance if they go after her… If they do do Ivanka, which I doubt they will come of the whole country will turn on him. They are going after his daughter?

Hannity: What about his son-in-law? They talked about him.

Giuliani: Jared is a fine man, you know that. But men are, you know, disposable. A fine woman like Ivanka, come on.