Giuliani Tells Hannity He Would Defend Ivanka Trump From Mueller Like a Brave Knight. But Not in a Weird Way.

New Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani eased himself into the warm bubble bath that is Sean Hannity’s television program Wednesday night. Among other things, the former New York City mayor turned Trump booster managed to put the president in new legal jeopardy over the hush payment made to former porn star Stormy Daniels. Giuliani also waxed defensive on the Fox News program about the Russia investigation, James Comey, Robert Mueller, while defending the honor of “a fine woman like Ivanka.”
On James Comey:
Giuliani: James Comey seems to be the core of their investigation. James Comey is telling the truth, the president isn’t. I know James Comey. I know the president. Sorry, Jim, you’re a liar. A disgraceful liar. Every FBI agent in America has his head down because of you. It would have been good for god if god had kept you out of being head of the FBI.
Giuliani: Comey should be prosecuted for leaking confidential FBI information when he leaked his report intended to develop a special prosecutor for the president of the United States.
Giuliani: I have an open mind about Bob [Mueller]. I don’t about Comey. I closed my mind against him. I know how much better and I have the indignity of having hired him for his first big job. I’m embarrassed that I hired him.
Hannity: He said Hillary deeply respects the rule of law. Comey said that.
Giuliani: Wow. This is a very perverted man. I feel so sorry.
On Trump giving an interview to the special counsel:
Giuliani: …Our team has to remain open-minded about this because even though you and I see a clear avenue to quickly resolving this for the American people, we may, and we know that our president will seek a resolution that gives him a clear path to getting it resolved. So I would say right now, the odds are, he wouldn’t be interviewed. I don’t close my mind to it… Could we accept a situation in which they are telling us basically we believe Comey, who is now a pathological liar, as opposed to Donald Trump? The answer to that is no.
On the possibility that the Mueller investigation may be targeting Ivanka Trump:
Giuliani: Ivanka Trump? I think I would get on my charger and go right into – run into their offices with a lance if they go after her… If they do do Ivanka, which I doubt they will come of the whole country will turn on him. They are going after his daughter?
Hannity: What about his son-in-law? They talked about him.
Giuliani: Jared is a fine man, you know that. But men are, you know, disposable. A fine woman like Ivanka, come on.
A defense of Paul Manafort, who appears to be in a pile of legal trouble:
Giuliani: We are now a year and a half, two years into this, no Russian collusion, case over. Falling all over themselves to investigate him, they have committed numerous violations, including lies, criminal deception, outrageous search warrants, like the one on Michael Cohen. How we go back to Paul Manafort? Breaking into his house.
Hannity: Nothing to do with Russia.
Giuliani: What is he, a drug dealer? … What they did a Paul Manafort, I usually do to the mafia.
Hannity : Drug dealers, mafia members –
Giuliani: And killers.
Paul Manafort, sad!