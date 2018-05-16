Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Launches “Deportation Bus Tour” With Promise to “Fill This Bus With Illegals”

Michael Williams/Youtube

A Georgia gubernatorial candidate whose platform apparently doesn’t include subtlety is launching a “Deportation Bus Tour” campaign.

In a more Trump-like ad than Trump himself ran during the 2016 presidential campaign, Georgia state Sen. Michael Williams unveiled on Tuesday a gray, prisonlike bus in an ad titled, “Michael Williams Deportation Bus Tour.”

“We’re going to implement my 287(g) Deportation Plan that’s going to fill this bus with illegals and send them back to where they came from,” he says in the ad. “We’re not going to just track them and watch them, and watch them roam around our state. We’re going to put them on this bus and send them home.”

On the back of the bus, large red letters read, “DANGER!” followed by the warning, “murderers, rapists, kidnappers, child molesters, and other criminals on board.”

The stunt isn’t just contained to an ad. Williams plans to take the bus on a tour to “each of Georgia’s dangerous sanctuary cities.” On the tour, according to his website, he plans to “expose how dangerous illegal aliens ruin local economies, cost American jobs, increase healthcare costs, and lower education standards.”

Williams is trailing far behind the other Republican candidates in the race for governor, which is being led comfortably by Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, according to a recent poll. Williams seems to hope to claw his way out of his low single-digit polling by evoking his Trump credentials—he was co-chairman of Trump’s campaign in the state. That includes leaning into some of the president’s more racially charged positions. On his website, Williams made the protection of the 1,700-foot high bas-relief sculpture at Stone Mountain, Georgia—the largest Confederate monument in the world—one of his key issues.

In the ad, at least, it seems clear Williams is hoping to mimic Trump in a desperate bid for name recognition. “If you want to see this bus filled with illegals,” he says, “vote Michael Williams on May 22.”

He’s not the only Georgia gubernatorial candidate to raise eyebrows with a campaign ad this season. Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who’s performing slightly better in the race, used his ad money to prove his folksiness and love of the Second Amendment with a video in which he points a rifle toward a teenager.