Gaza, Cocky, and Trump’s Consequences

A mural by graffiti artists @welinoo, @balstroem, and @sorenarildsen, photographed on Tuesday in Los Angeles. FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Here come the fruits: This week’s news—the reversal on trade with China, the confusion over the North Korea summit, the violence in Israel—shows that Trump’s poorly considered foreign policy decisions are starting to have effects, Fred Kaplan writes.

Across the line: Isaac Chotiner speaks to Israeli human rights lawyer Michael Sfard about the IDF’s killing of 58 Palestinians on Monday. Sfard explains the terms of the open-fire regulations that, he argues, constitute violations of international law.

Sure wish it worked: I wrote about the hashtag #ResistanceGenealogy, and argue that it embodies a liberal failure to understand how central racism is to the Trump administration’s thinking on immigration.

No investment needed: Should you really purchase one of these newfangled packet systems to make sure your baby gets a nice, slow introduction to potentially allergenic peanut, egg, and shellfish proteins? Kavin Senapathy finds it’s not necessary.

For fun: The epic battle over cocky.

