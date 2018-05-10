The Slatest

Fox News Military Analyst Says John McCain Broke Under Torture and Gave Secrets to North Vietnamese

I wrote Thursday morning that the Washington Post had printed a column that qualified as the worst take on the debate over whether Gina Haspel, who supported the torture of “War on Terror” detainees, should become CIA director. I was very wrong. This is the worst take:

That’s Thomas McInerney, an Air Force veteran and “Fox News Insider” who has appeared on the network to discuss military issues for many years. (The clip above is from its sister business channel.) The “Songbird John” claim appears to be derived from a debunked 2008 smear campaign that was launched against McCain in part by a notorious North Carolina man who was convicted of assault in 1993 for attacking one of McCain’s aides.

McInerney’s previous highlight as an analyst was probably when he reported that secret information indicated the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 plane had been diverted to Pakistan for potential use as a “weapon of mass destruction.” (The information is “starting to become verified,” he told Sean Hannity at the time. “We’ve got a lot of sensors up there … I suspect we may, in the next 24 to 48 hours, start hearing from either the Malaysian government or the Pakistani government. If the Pakistani government doesn’t talk soon, they’re going to be complicit in this.” Responded Hannity: “I’d argue that they’re complicit now.” The plane did not land in Pakistan.)

McCain is currently recuperating from cancer treatment and surgery in Arizona.



