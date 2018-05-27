Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized for Low Blood Pressure and Fatigue

Former President George H.W. Bush prepares to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before game five of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Pool/Getty Images

Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized in Maine on Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue, Bush spokesperson Jim McGrath said. “He will likely remain there for a few days for observation,” McGrath wrote on Twitter. “The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort.”

President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 27, 2018

This latest hospitalization comes shortly after the 41st president spent almost two weeks in a Houston hospital for an infection that spread to his blood. He was admitted to the hospital the day after the funeral for his wife, Barbara Bush, who died on April 17. The former president, who is 93 years old and has Parkinson’s disease, was discharged from the hospital on May 4. He flew to Maine on May 20 as part of a family tradition of spending summers at the family compound.

“I guess he partied too hard with the American Legion yesterday,” wrote Jean Becker, Bush’s chief of staff, in an email to family and friends. “Darn it.” The former president took part in an American Legion pancake breakfast on Saturday with veterans in Kennebunkport, Maine to mark the upcoming Memorial Day.