Former FBI Director Reportedly Wrote a Secret Memo on How Rosenstein Could Be Cover for Trump Obstruction of Justice

Former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe at the Justice Department in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

A previously unreported memo written by former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe shortly after James Comey’s firing, reported by the New York Times Wednesday, describes private conversations between McCabe and deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, adding new detail to the swirl of uncertainty surrounding the dismissal of Comey, as well as potential context for how it might fit into an obstruction of justice case being investigated by Robert Mueller. According to the Times, McCabe turned over his memo to the special counsel.

From the Times:

In the document… Mr. McCabe described a conversation at the Justice Department with the deputy attorney general, Rod J. Rosenstein, in the chaotic days last May after Mr. Comey’s abrupt firing. Mr. Rosenstein played a key role in the dismissal, writing a memo that rebuked Mr. Comey over his handling of an investigation into Hillary Clinton. But in the meeting at the Justice Department, Mr. Rosenstein added a new detail: He said the president had originally asked him to reference Russia in his memo, the people familiar with the conversation said. Mr. Rosenstein did not elaborate on what Mr. Trump had wanted him to say.

“To Mr. McCabe, that seemed like possible evidence that Mr. Comey’s firing was actually related to the F.B.I.’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, and that Mr. Rosenstein helped provide a cover story by writing about the Clinton investigation,” the Times reports. “One person who was briefed on Mr. Rosenstein’s conversation with the president said Mr.

Trump had simply wanted Mr. Rosenstein to mention that he was not personally under investigation in the Russia inquiry. Mr. Rosenstein said it was unnecessary and did not include such a reference. Mr. Trump ultimately said it himself when announcing the firing.”