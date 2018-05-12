The Slatest

Mueller Is Looking Into Ford’s Rejection of Michael Cohen’s Consulting Services

By

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, exits the Loews Regency Hotel, May 11, 2018 in New York City.
Michael Cohen, former personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, exits the Loews Regency Hotel, May 11, 2018 in New York City.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ford apparently had no problem saying no to Michael Cohen. An executive with the auto giant rejected an eyebrow-raising offer of consulting services from Cohen, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney, in January 2017. Special Counsel Robert Mueller found out about the offer and now wants more details, reports the Wall Street Journal. Mueller has requested numerous documents from Ford, including emails, that detail what exactly Cohen’s offer entailed.

Mueller has already interviewed Ford’s head of government affairs, Ziad Ojakli, who didn’t give many details beyond saying that he declined Cohen’s offer. The Detroit Free Press confirmed that Cohen offered Ford his consulting services. Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels, also confirmed the news.

“I can confirm that Mr. Cohen solicited Ford Motor Company,” Avenatti said. “It was in late 2016 into ’17. On multiple occasions. There was no policy. He was trying to sell access to the president. My understanding is that it was by phone and electronic communication.”

The interest from Mueller’s office on the offer comes after confirmation that AT&T, pharmaceutical company Novartis, and an investment firm tied to a Russian oligarch all paid Cohen for consulting services. They made the payments through Essential Consultants, which was the company that had been set up shortly after the presidential election to pay off Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Both AT&T and Novartis have said they paid Cohen to help them understand Trump, although it doesn’t seem they got much bang for their buck and they both regret it. AT&T fired its top lobbyist Friday and the company’s CEO said it was a “big mistake” to hire Cohen. “To be clear, everything we did was done according to the law and entirely legitimate,” CEO Randall Stephenson said in a memo. “But the fact is our past association with Cohen was a serious misjudgment.” The CEO of Novartis also apologized to employees for the payments to Cohen. “We made a mistake in entering into this engagement and, as a consequence, are being criticized by a world that expects more from us,” wrote Vasant Narasimhan, the company’s chief executive.

Novartis has said the contract with Cohen was pretty much useless as he was “unable to provide the services that Novartis had anticipated.” But the company kept paying Cohen because it couldn’t get out of the contract. It doesn’t seem many will be satisfied with the explanations and apologies though. Lawmakers are also trying to dig into what kind of consulting services Cohen was offering and what the firms were trying to get out of their contracts with Trump’s personal attorney. Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state, the top Democrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, has sent a letter to Novartis asking for details on the $1.2 million contract. “This arrangement raises serious concerns about the length Novartis was willing to go in order to curry favor with this Administration, and perhaps more troublingly, what it expected or was promised in return,” notes the letter.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Oklahoma Governor Signs Law Allowing Adoption Agencies to Discriminate Against Same-Sex Couples

Daniel Politi

Mueller Is Looking Into Ford’s Rejection of Michael Cohen’s Consulting Services

Christina Bonnington

Why Alexa’s Next Big Move Is Into Health Care

Christina Antonakos-Wallace and Sophia Wallace

A Mother’s Day Photo Essay: the Infinite Loop of Care Work

Christina Bonnington

How Augmented Reality Is Going to Change Google Maps

Strategist Editors

The Best Natural Sunscreens on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Peter Micek and Nathan White

Google and Amazon Are Making It Harder for People in Repressive Countries to Access a Free Internet

Heather Schwedel

A Reddit Mix-up Over the Word “Binary” Gave Us the Week’s Most Heartwarming Internet Moment

A.T. McWilliams

“We Need to Make Sure You Belong Here”: Being Black in the White Space of Yale

Ben Mathis-Lilley

John Kelly, Who Doesn’t Think Undocumented Immigrants Can Be American, Should Visit America’s Great Cities

Will Oremus

Who Says America Can’t Innovate Anymore? Behold the Braspberry.

Rebecca Onion

Term Limits, Food Stamps, and Maggie Haberman’s Job

Most Read

Maggie Haberman on Why Trump Hates His Job—and Why She Hates Twitter

Isaac Chotiner

And Now, For His Grand Finale, Paul Ryan Is Trying to Kick a Million People Off Food Stamps

Jordan Weissmann

May My Child Pee in the Park?

Nicole Cliffe

“We Need to Make Sure You Belong Here”: Being Black in the White Space of Yale

A.T. McWilliams

What Business Do Universities Have Being Big-Time Real Estate Developers?

Henry Grabar

Could Messi Play Running Back in the NFL?

Nick Greene