Family of Six Suicide Bombers, Including Two Young Children, Attack Indonesian Churches

A policeman stands guard outside the Surabaya Center Pentecostal Church (Surabaya Gereja Pantekosta Pusat) in Surabaya, East Java on May 13, 2018. JUNI KRISWANTO/Getty Images

A family of six suicide bombers carried out three attacks on three churches in Surabaya, Indonesia’s second-largest city, on Sunday. At least seven people, plus the six suicide bombers were killed in the attacks while at least 41 people were injured. The apparently meticulously planned attacks shocked the Muslim-majority nation that is known for its diversity and tolerance.

The father of the group, driving a Toyota minivan, dropped off the mother and the two young children—aged 12 and 9—at the Indonesian Christian Church. Although some reports claim the woman and children were prevented from going inside the church so the woman detonated the bomb outside the entrance, other accounts differ. “At first officers blocked them in front of the churchyard, but the woman ignored them and forced her way inside. Suddenly she hugged a civilian then [the bomb] exploded,” a security guard told the AP. The two older sons—aged 18 and 16— detonated a bomb at Santa Maria Catholic Church. The father then crashed his car into Surabaya Center Pentecostal Church.

The attack comes at a time when Indonesia has seen a sudden growth of intolerance and homegrown militancy. Police identified the family as one of 500 ISIS sympathizers who had been in Syria. Officials blamed the bombing on ISIS-inspired group Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), which has been tied to numerous attacks in Indonesia over the past few years. “They have trained in order to attack police,” national police spokesman Setyo Wasisto said. ISIS quickly claimed responsibility for the attack but didn’t mention anything about a family being involved and said there were only three attackers.

Although women have been known to participate in terror groups in Indonesia this appears to mark the first time children have been used in an attack. BBC’s Indonesia editor Rebecca Henschke notes how the attack shows how the country has suffered a reversal in what had been seen as a successful fight against terrorism:

Indonesia had been widely praised for its sustained anti-terrorism crackdown following the 2002 Bali bombings. It managed a seemingly successful combination of arrests and killings, alongside a de-radicalization program that focused on changing minds and providing alternative incomes for released terrorists. But the rise of IS overseas has invigorated the loosely constituted jihadi networks. There has also been rising intolerance in recent years in this once tolerant, pluralist, majority-Muslim nation, which has make minorities groups increasingly uncomfortable.

Pope Francis, prayed for the victims of the attacks during his weekly Sunday prayer in St Peter’s Square. “I am particularly close to the dear people of Indonesia, especially to the communities of Christians of the city of Surabaya, which were hit hard by the serious attack on places of worship,” he said.