Eric Schneiderman, Donald Glover, and the Iran Deal

US President Donald Trump announces his decision about the nuclear deal with Iran during a speech from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington, DC, May 8, 2018. - Trump on Tuesday announced the US withdrawal from what he called the 'defective' multinational nuclear deal with Iran, and said Washington would reinstate sanctions against the Islamic republic. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Out of the deal, for reasons he can’t explain.
SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

Why, though: Trump has, Fred Kaplan writes, “committed his most irresponsible act in foreign policy to date,” probably because he doesn’t understand the Iran deal and just wants to reject all things Obama.

That’s OK: Anyone worried about the effect Eric Schneiderman’s resignation might have on the investigation of the Trump administration can rest easy, Mark Joseph Stern argues. The now-erstwhile New York attorney general’s political ambitions made him more of a liability than an asset.

On a tear: Donald Glover’s music video for “This Is America” and this season of Atlanta showcase an entertainer on fire, Aisha Harris writes.

For the better: Ashton Lattimore used to spend museum tours and historic-site visits mentally correcting interpreters and docents who referred to slaves as “servants.” Thanks to a new wave of honest heritage tourism, that’s changing.

For fun: How the MPAA lets some movies get away with more than one fuck.

