The Angle

The Angle: Labor Troubles Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on authoritarianism in Latin America, Trump as Democratic message, and Epic Systems v. Lewis.

By

Neil Gorsuch talks with Anne Graham Lotz, daughter of Christian evangelist and Southern Baptist minister Billy Graham.
A friend to business, indeed.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Time for wage theft: The Supreme Court’s 5–4 decision in Epic Systems v. Lewis made it much harder for American workers to sue their bosses collectively. Mark Joseph Stern can find only one silver lining: Hopefully this will make Democrats, who could challenge this if they were to retake Congress, good and mad.

Go ahead, bring him up: Speaking of those elections, Jamelle Bouie hears the arguments that Democrats should resist talking too much about Trump and corruption, but he doesn’t agree.

Swinging back: Democracy was doing well in Latin America in the ’00s, but, Michael Albertus writes, the region is turning authoritarian again—in part because strongmen helming democracies made sure their countries’ laws were friendly to the consolidation of power.

For fun: A new LeBron assist taxonomy.

He’s got them all,

Rebecca

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Rebecca Onion

Authoritarianism in Venezuela, LeBron’s Assists, and Workers’ Losses at the Supreme Court

Henry Grabar

The More Prestigious Your College Degree, the Farther You’re Likely to Move After Getting It

Kate Brannen

Every Discrepancy in the Varying Accounts of Don Jr.’s Trump Tower Meeting With Russians

Rachelle Hampton

Naming Your Kid MacKayleighn Doesn’t Make Her—or You—Unique

Will Oremus

Tesla’s Model 3 Might Not Be the Perfect, Affordable Electric Car After All

Rachelle Hampton, Lili Loofbourow, Marissa Martinelli, and Lena Wilson

How Seriously Does Book Club Take the Fifty Shades of Grey Series?

Lena Wilson

An All-Star Jungle Turns Disney Dark in First Mowgli Trailer

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Boyfriend Implied That I Shouldn’t Have Children Because I’ve Struggled With Addiction.

Jamelle Bouie

Democrats Should Be Talking Even More About Trump

Aaron Mak

Progressive Groups Launch Ad Campaign to Break Up Facebook

Karen Han

Is Terry Gilliam’s Don Quixote Worth the 25-Plus-Year Wait?

Fred Kaplan

Trump’s Last Foray Into Arms-Control Talks Doesn’t Bode Well for His Kim Meeting

Most Read

Neil Gorsuch Just Demolished Labor Rights in a Frontal Attack on the New Deal

Mark Joseph Stern

How the C-Section Went From Last Resort to Overused

Rebecca Onion

Trump Doubles Down on Unhinged Rant, “Hereby Demands” Probe Into Whether FBI “Infiltrated” Campaign

Daniel Politi

Has Paul Ryan Already Lost Control of the House?

Jim Newell

More Details on the NYT’s Latest Don Jr. Meeting Scoop, From One of the Guys Who Reported It

Isaac Chotiner

Houston Police Chief Says He’s “Hit Rock Bottom” With Pro-Gun Views After School Shooting

Daniel Politi