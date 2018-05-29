Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Resigns Amid Sex, Corruption Scandals

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens speaks to the media on February 22, 2017 in University City, Missouri. Michael Thomas/Getty Images

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced Tuesday he will be resigning from his post amid a high-profile scandals involving an extramarital affair and alleged campaign finance violations. The resignation of the 44-year-old governor who was once seen as a rising star in the Republican Party came days after a state house committee had issued a subpoena for Greitens to testify June 4.

“Today, I am announcing that I will resign as governor of Missouri effective Friday, June 1st, at 5 p.m.,” Greitens said from his office. Almost 17 months earlier, the former Navy SEAL had come to office pledging to clean the state of “corrupt career politicians.” During his brief speech, Greitens said that while knows he is “not perfect,” he had “not broken any laws or committed any offense worthy of this treatment.”

Gov. Greitens: "Today, I am announcing that I will resign as governor of Missouri, effective Friday, June 1st at 5 p.m." pic.twitter.com/nQjNgUIdvK — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 29, 2018

State lawmakers had been calling on Greitens, 44, to resign for weeks as a special committee released devastating reports about his conduct. In one, a woman with whom Greitens had an affair before he became governor claimed he threatened and mistreated her. The woman testified that Greitens had restrained, grabbed, shoved, and threatened her during sexual encounters that often left her crying and afraid. Greitens admitted to the affair but denied any wrongdoing. A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens on Feb. 22 on one felony count of invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a photo of the women without her consent before he was elected governor. He allegedly blackmailed the woman with the photo if she ever spoke of their encounter. Although the charge was later dismissed a special prosecutor was considering refiling charges.

The extra-marital affair allegations led to the most sensational headlines but the governor was also embroiled in a scandal involving alleged misuse of a charity fundraising list. Last month, the St. Louis prosecutor’s office charged Greitens with allegedly using a donor list from a charity he founded to fundraise for his 2016 gubernatorial campaign. Greitens repeatedly denied he committed any crimes and called the investigations against him a “political witch hunt.”

On Tuesday, the first-term governor made it clear he wasn’t ready to continue. “The last few months have been incredibly difficult for me, for my family, for my team, for my friends and for the many, many people that I love,” Greitens said during the address in which he didn’t take any questions from the assembled reporters. “This ordeal has been designed to cause an incredible amount of strain on my family…I cannot allow those forces to continue to cause pain and difficulty to the people that I love.”

After Greiten announced his resignation, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who had spearheaded the prosecutions, said her office had reached a “fair and just resolution” with the outgoing governor. “I have been in contact with the Governor’s defense team over the past several days,” she said in a statement. “We have reached a fair and just resolution of the pending charges. We will provide more information tomorrow. “

State House leaders celebrated Greitens’ move with House Speaker Todd Richardson, Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr, and Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescovo issuing a joint statement: “We believe the Governor has put the best interest of Missourians first today by choosing to resign. This is a serious and solemn occasion that reminds us that our state and our duty are bigger than any one person or party.”

Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, also a Republican, will take over the governor’s office after Greitens’ resignation becomes official.

*This post has been updated with new information since it was first published.