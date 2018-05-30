Donald Trump Is Having a Tough Time Sticking to His Midterm Script

President Donald Trump waves as he leaves a rally at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on May 29, 2018. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Donald Trump is planning to spend a lot of time in red states with competitive Senate races this year, according to a New York Times report about the president’s relatively low-risk strategy for the midterms.

On Tuesday, Trump traveled to Tennessee to stump for Rep. Marsha Blackburn, the GOP’s pick to replace retiring Sen. Bob Corker. The president hit his usual midterm message: that a vote for the Democrat is a vote for Chuck Schumer and a vote against Donald Trump.

“Marsha’s very liberal Democratic opponent, Phil Bredesen—I’ve never heard of this guy. Who is he? Who is he?” Trump said of a popular former governor who has drawn praise for his ability to work across the aisle from conservatives like Corker. “He’s an absolute total tool of Chuck Schumer.” The crowd laughed at the word tool and then cheered Trump’s message.

It was the same line of attack he used earlier this month against Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly at a rally in Indiana. And it’s the same one he’s expected to use in the coming weeks against Democrats in a half dozen or so other key Senate races that could decide control of the upper chamber. It’s a one-size-fits-most approach designed to appeal to Trump voters in a year when his name won’t be on the ballot.

But the president is already having trouble sticking to the script.

Trump has made no secret of his affection for at least one of the Democrats he’s supposed to be focused on ousting—North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp—and on Wednesday, he praised another, Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly, just a few weeks after lambasting him at a campaign stop.

In North Dakota, the president has arguably done more to help Heitkamp than he has to hurt her in a state he won by more than 35 points two years ago—something increasingly frustrated Republicans have noticed. His embrace of Heitkamp has allowed her to run ads hyping her own conservative streak and touting her willingness to work with the Republican in the White House. Several of her fellow red-state Democrats have taken the same tack—including Bredesen, Montana Sen. John Tester and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, to varying degrees—but Trump has declined to play along.

Trump’s latest gift to Heitkamp came just last week, when the White House invited her to attend the signing of a bank deregulation bill she cosponsored along with a dozen other Democrats, including Donnelly, Tester, and Manchin. Heitkamp accepted, and was the only Democrat in the room for the perfect photo-op to help her to make her case back home.

Trump gave Donnelly a similar gift on Wednesday, when he hosted the senator at the White House for the signing of a bill to allow for experimental drug treatments. “Senator Donnelly, thank you very much,” Trump said to Donnelly, as he sat in the front row. “That’s really great. Appreciate it. Thank you.” The praise came just a few weeks after Trump mocked Donnelly as “Sleepin’ Joe” at a rally in Indiana.

Trump and Heitkamp’s unlikely affinity for each other began even before Trump was sworn in. She made the pilgrimage to Trump Tower in 2016 to discuss a possible Cabinet position. And last fall, Trump gave her a ride on Air Force One on his way to North Dakota, where he then unexpectedly brought her up on stage and called her a “good woman” in front of a group of Republicans that included Rep. Kevin Cramer, a long-time Trump supporter who would eventually launch his campaign to unseat Heitkamp at Trump’s personal request.

Trump is expected to make a return trip to North Dakota to stump for Cramer in the near future, but even Cramer isn’t so sure Trump will turn on Heitkamp. “Politically, North Dakota’s a pretty nice state,” he told Politico this week. “So I don’t know that turning it on her is necessarily politically helpful to me.” Not that Trump appears particularly concerned with that.