The Slatest

Did Police Mislead the Public About the Tasing of Milwaukee Bucks Guard Sterling Brown?

By

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown dribbles a basketball against a black backdrop as part of a portrait during a photo shoot.
Sterling Brown of the Milwaukee Bucks poses for a portrait during the 2017 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot.
Elsa/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks rookie guard Sterling Brown plans to sue the Milwaukee Police Department for allegedly violating his civil rights, Brown’s attorney Mark Thomsen told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Tuesday. The news came on the eve of the expected release of footage from a Jan. incident in which Brown was tased during a late night arrest. Charges of resisting or obstructing an officer against Brown were eventually dropped in the case.

On Monday, three sources who had seen the video told the Journal Sentinel that it did not appear as though he had provoked the tasing in anyway. The video is of a 2 a.m. Jan. 26 confrontation in a Walgreens parking lot over an alleged parking violation by Brown.

“This could be bad,” one source who watched the video told the newspaper. “The player doesn’t appear to be provocative at all.”

On Monday, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett expressed concern over the video, which would be released on Wednesday according to what Thomsen told the Journal Sentinel.

“I’m going to let the release of that speak for itself, but yes, I definitely have concerns after watching that video,” Barrett told reporters on Monday.

This was not the first time that public officials had appeared to warn of the content of the video.

“There’s going to be a video that’s going to come out soon, in the next couple of weeks, involving the department,” Assistant Police Chief Michael Brunson Sr. said on Sunday. “And I’m going to be honest with you, we’re going to need your support during the challenges.”

If the video shows that Brown was attacked by police officers unprovoked, it will contradict at least one of the initial press accounts of the incident. In the first report of the incident by News/Talk 1130 WISN in January, a “law enforcement source” described Brown as combative.

From that initial report:

According to the source, Milwaukee Police officers were writing a parking ticket on Brown’s Mercedes when Brown confronted them and became combative. One of the officers then used his Taser on Brown and arrested him for resisting arrest.

The question of whether or not law enforcement officials misled the public is now one of the bigger open ones from the incident. It would be important to determine to what extent any police reports filed in the incident either align with or are refuted by the facts of the video.

Slate has requested any police reports filed in the incident from the MPD open records office, but we’ve been informed such requests can take up to three months.

The Journal Sentinel reported that an internal affairs investigation into the incident was listed as open as of this week and that department officials have not said whether any officials involved in the case might be disciplined for their roles in the incident.

Black Lives Matter Police Violence

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Jeremy Stahl

Did Police Mislead the Public About the Tasing of Milwaukee Bucks Guard Sterling Brown?

Daniel Hemel

How States Can Counteract the Supreme Court’s Awful Ruling on Mandatory Arbitration

Josephine Wolff

The Trump Administration’s Astounding Hypocrisy on Cybersecurity Goes Well Beyond “But Her Emails”

Spandana Singh

What Will It Take to Combat Disinformation in the Digital Age? A Future Tense Event Recap.

April Glaser and Will Oremus

The DOJ’s Former Chief Antitrust Lawyer Explains Why AT&T’s Merger With Time Warner Could Be So Harmful

Inkoo Kang

Is Skam Austin an Innovative Teen Drama or an Advertisement for Facebook?

April Glaser

Amazon Has Been Generous to a Seattle Homeless Shelter. Why Is Its Generosity Such a Pain?

Aaron Mak

What Is GDPR and How Will It Affect You?

Jordan Weissmann

Maybe Trump Hasn’t Driven Up the Uninsured Rate After All

Nathanael Buckley

Charging Bird Scooters Overnight Is Like a Much Less Fun Version of Pokémon Go

Lena Wilson

Charlize Theron to Play Megyn Kelly in Upcoming Roger Ailes Movie

Aaron Mak

Instagram’s New Mute Button Means You Can Ignore People Without Them Knowing

Most Read

Neil Gorsuch Just Demolished Labor Rights in a Frontal Attack on the New Deal

Mark Joseph Stern

The Baby Name Crisis of 2018 Is Upon Us

Rachelle Hampton

How the C-Section Went From Last Resort to Overused

Rebecca Onion

Trump’s Last Foray Into Arms-Control Talks Doesn’t Bode Well for His Kim Meeting

Fred Kaplan

“This Is America,” the Video, Is a Smash. Will the Song Have Legs?

Chris Molanphy

Jordan Peterson Seems Like a Terrible Therapist

Jonathan Foiles