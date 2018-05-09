Now It’s Democrats’ Turn to Weaponize Soaring Health Care Costs

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a news briefing after a weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon at the Capitol on Tuesday in Washington. Photo edited by Slate. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.

At their weekly press conference on Tuesday, Senate Democratic leaders didn’t talk about Michael Cohen or Stormy Daniels or any uncouth presidential tweet. Nor did they bring up another piece of serious, pressing news—the Iran nuclear deal—which the president was scrapping as they spoke. (It’s a touchy subject for some.) Instead, the four Democrats, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, talked about the early rate increases in health insurance premiums that companies are now rolling out for 2019.

“We Democrats are going to be relentless in making sure the American people understand exactly who is to blame for these rates,” Schumer said. “Republicans control the presidency, the House, and the Senate. The rate increases would be on their backs normally—they’re supposed to be in charge—but more so because they have actively done things to increase rates on families.”

It’s a complete 180 from the politics of 2016 (and 2014, and 2012, and 2010) when Republicans were the ones prosecuting rate increases against Democrats, while Democrats either tried to ignore the subject or explain why shocking sticker prices didn’t matter. The idea that Democrats will now be blasting out every proposed premium hike—rates that are finalized during the final campaign stretch ahead of Election Day—will take some getting used to.

Many individual markets were on track to stabilize after the expiration of certain “training wheel” programs caused 2017 premiums to shoot up, but actions by the Trump administration and congressional Republicans have kept premiums on that upward trajectory. The administration stopped making cost-sharing reduction payments to insurance companies, which had helped keep out-of-pocket costs down for lower-income enrollees. Though insurers in many states have responded by rigging premiums in a way to allow subsidized enrollees to get even larger federal subsidies, the “sticker” rate increases, which are the market prices for such plans, have shot up. In December, Congress zeroed out the individual mandate penalty, which will send risk pools further out of whack as healthier patients exit the market. Both the administration and Congress are also working to expand loosely regulated association health plans, which could further siphon off the healthy people who keep costs down.

These moves, along with the general political uncertainty that surrounds Obamacare’s future, are already being reflected in the initial rates that insurance companies are releasing for 2019. Maryland’s insurers released their rate requests last week with an average 30 percent increase, with some plans jumping far higher than others. CareFirst requested an 18.5 percent increase for its HMO plans, for example, but a 91.4 percent increase on its PPO plans. With its losses accumulating, and the balance of risk pools only looking worse down the road, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield is warning that it will have to consider dropping out of the individual markets altogether, according to the company’s CEO, Chet Burrell.

“Continuing actions on the part of the administration to systematically undermine the market … make it almost impossible to carry out the mission,” Burrell said, in a quote that Democrats are sharing widely.

The story’s similar in Virginia. Cigna, which insures about 100,000 on Virginia’s individual markets, is requesting 15 percent premium increases, on average. One CareFirst subsidiary PPO is calling for 64 percent increases, while CareFirst BlueChoice has requested 26 percent increases. The only bit of good news is that Optima, which covers 67,000 people, is requesting a reduction of about 2 percent.

Cigna, in its written justification for increases, cited both the elimination of the mandate and “anticipated changes” to association health plans.

Republicans’ unpopular efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare last year fell short, and the experience made health care Republicans’ most glaring weakness, and Democrats’ greatest strength, heading into the midterms. The more health care is in the news, the worse Republicans fare, and vice versa. That switch in vulnerability, which is already playing out on the campaign trail and in midterm messaging, has affected legislative negotiations under the dome too. While I don’t think that Democrats, as Republicans alleged, wholly fabricated their objections to some measures that would have stabilized the Affordable Care Act earlier this year, the shifting politics over Obamacare gave Democrats little incentive to cave to certain Republican demands.

Sticking it to Republicans on these rate increases has already become a central priority for Democrats’ midterm messaging. Schumer’s office has sent out a statement for each rate increase, and each one cites former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s recent comments on the individual mandate in the first sentence. Health care will be the focus of their campaign ads in difficult races. And “Senate Democrats will be on the floor of the United States Senate every week talking to the American public about these rate increases,” Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said, ensuring that they land at Republicans’ feet.

It’s jarring to hear Democrats emphasize health insurance rate hikes in an election year, but get used to it.