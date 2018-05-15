The Slatest

Blake Farenthold Takes Lucrative Lobbying Job Just Weeks After Resigning Over Sexual Harassment Investigation

By

Blake Farenthold at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Former U.S. Rep. David Farenthold, one of the elected officials to fall from power this year after allegations of sexual misconduct became public, will again be a presence in Washington, this time as a lobbyist with a six-figure salary.

Farenthold resigned in April to avoid an ethics committee investigation into sexual harassment allegations. In December, Politico reported that Farenthold spent $84,000 in taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment dispute. Farenthold maintained that he was innocent of the allegations against him in a gender discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit filed by his former communications director in 2014 that accused him of fostering a hostile work environment in which the congressman himself made inappropriate sexual remarks.

The report sparked a national conversation about the ways in which politicians handle—and use taxpayer funds to resolve—accusations of sexual harassment. Farenthold promised to reimburse the U.S. Treasury for the money from the settlement but never did.

On Monday, the Calhoun Port Authority, which operates a port in his home district, announced Farenthold had accepted a job as a lobbyist to help “in resolving funding issues.” Farenthold will have an annual salary of $160,000, according to the Associated Press. It has been five weeks since his resignation.

#MeToo Congress Sexual Harassment

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Rebecca Gale

How the Seattle Area Is Solving One of Public Housing’s Biggest Challenges

Molly Olmstead

Blake Farenthold Takes Lucrative Lobbying Job Just Weeks After Resigning Over Sexual Harassment Investigation

Marissa Martinelli

What Makes a Fascinator Chic Instead of Absurd? A British Milliner Explains.

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! How Do I Get My Otherwise Great Therapist to Stop Telling Me About His Sex Life?

Kavin Senapathy

You Don’t Need to Buy Special Products to Introduce Your Kid to Peanuts

Rachel Withers

Change the Passwords on Everything After a Breakup—Even Your Smart Doorbell

Strategist Editors

11 People on Home Remedies for Allergies That Actually Work

Tyler King

A Trademark War Roils the Romance World: Who Owns Cocky?

Matthew Dessem

Fox’s Upcoming Show The Passage Looks a Lot Like a Lot of Other Things

Matthew Dessem

Andy Richter Offers a Mind-Bending, Record-Scratching Lesson in Implicit Bias

Elliot Hannon

Felony Charge Against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Abruptly Dropped Days Before Trial Set to Begin

Josh Voorhees

What to Watch in Tuesday’s Primaries

Most Read

Michael Cohen’s Meetings With Michael Flynn and a Qatari Diplomat Might Be the Key to Unlocking the Steele Dossier

Jeremy Stahl

How to Survive Trump’s Presidency Without Losing Your Mind

Dahlia Lithwick

Arrested Development’s Season 4 Remix Is an Experiment Gone Horribly Wrong

Daniel Schroeder

Is It Normal to Get Incredibly, Irrationally Nervous About Telling Your Boss You’re Quitting?

Alison Green

The Pundit Pastor: How Robert Jeffress Became One of the Most Influential Trump Supporters in Christendom

Ruth Graham

Michael Pollan on How LSD Isn’t Just for the Young

Laura Miller