Parking in New York, a No-Motherhood Memoir, and a Three-Person House

FUBAR: Recent evidence of rampant corruption in New York City parking enforcement shows how far the system has spiraled out of control, Henry Grabar writes. “The inability of cities to understand the real value of curb space continues to impede their ability to enact good policies,” Grabar argues.

Could be good: Herein, Josh Keating admits that Trump’s radical disruption approach to foreign policy might actually work—if the president didn’t keep stepping on his own toes.

Needs a baby: Sheila Heti’s memoir about deciding whether or not to become a mother frustrated Willa Paskin. The writer’s baggy exploratory approach, Paskin writes, could benefit from some real-world constraints.

Everyone should try: Evan Urquhart’s three-person polyamorous household sounds like it functions like a dream when it comes to the division of household labor.

