Illinois U.S. House Candidate Is 9/11 Truther and Believes Beyonce Is Member of Illuminati

Matt Cowan/Getty Images

An Illinois Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives believes 9/11 was an inside job and Beyonce is a member of the illuminati, according to a report from CNN.

Bill Fawell, a real estate broker who is running against incumbent Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos for Illinois’ 17th District, secured a spot on the ballot for November after an uncontested primary. The district voted overwhelmingly for Bustos in 2016 but also narrowly for Trump.

In rantings on blogs, as well as in a 2012 book, Fawell supported many popular conspiracy theories, including that 9/11 was an inside job. According to his arguments, a controlled explosion demolished the 7 World Trade Center tower in order to destroy secret CIA documents.

He also believes in the widespread practice of a satanist cult among those in power, along with a theory that contends that the illuminati run the country through powerful and influential public figures.

In a blog post in which he encouraged everyone to watch the Animal Planet Puppy Bowl instead of the Super Bowl—therefore withholding support for “godless” illuminati-associated Beyonce in the year she performed the halftime show—he called Madonna “the high priestess of Kabbala, that ever narcissist skank with the crooked teeth” and referred to Beyonce’s husband as “Beyonce’s cretin friend/manager/squeeze Jay-Z???”

In other posts, he laid out evidence that Michelle Obama is really a man; that New York City would be destroyed by the “U.S. Deep State government” to convince America to support war; and that Tony Podesta’s red shoes mean he is a satanist.

This is apparently not Fawell’s first foray into politics. In a 2014 post in which he said he would run for the seat as a write-in candidate, Fawell described himself as a libertarian and complained of our “corrupt” system of government. In later posts, he made it clear he supports Trump as someone who can “restore the Judeo-Christian ethos of Western Civilization to America.”

Fawell told CNN, which first reported on his writings on Friday, that he stood by his theories and added that Taylor Swift also espoused support for the Illuminati in her videos.

Fawell is not the most outrageous candidate to run for an Illinois House seat. That honor goes to Arthur Jones, a neo-Nazi Holocaust denier and Republican candidate for the state’s heavily Democratic Chicago-area 3rd District.